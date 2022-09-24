Read full article on original website
Longtime San Antonio electrical company moving into $60M Live Oak campus
The company broke ground earlier this month.
New Braunfels-Seguin-Schertz job fair hosts 45 companies actively hiring
The job fair is set for October 4 in Schertz.
San Antonio H-E-B finds urn filled with ashes left behind in parking lot
Are you missing a cremated loved one? You can claim them at SAPD headquarters.
Gas line break closes I-10 West access roads near Leon Springs
Drivers can expect closures for the next few hours
Column: More than thrifty finds are at Goodwill San Antonio
Goodwill is so much more than just a thrift store. When you donate or shop at a nearby Goodwill store, you help community members achieve an opportunity towards upward mobility.
San Antonio locals react with cartoons, memes of St. Mary's Strip situation
Chaos reigns in District 1.
San Antonio driver crashes into Fred's Fish Fry on the Northwest Side
The driver was detained on suspicion of a DWI.
San Antonio Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
Pasta, pizza, and parmesan cheese are just a few things that come to mind when thinking of the best San Antonio Italian restaurants. While the city is known for its tacos and BBQ, Italian isn’t that far off considering the rich flavors in the cuisine. If you find yourself...
Tempers flare at parking forum in hot parking lot on St. Mary's strip
SAN ANTONIO — Construction activity surrounding St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church on North St. Mary's made getting to a Saturday morning Town Hall meeting something like negotiating a mine field. Traffic control officers helped motorists make it through a maze of detours, while pedestrians from the neighborhood dodged drivers...
Human remains found in Comal County belong to Schertz man missing since March 2021
SCHERTZ, Texas - Human remains recently found in Comal County were identified as those of Schertz man who went missing back in 2021. Schertz Police Department officials said that they were notified that the human remains belonged to Jacob Dubois, a missing person out of Schertz since March of 2021.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bexar County (Bexar County, TX)
According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials reported that one person was pronounced dead at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
California's Round Table Pizza serves up first San Antonio restaurant
Grab your first slice today!
Even cooler morning temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday
Low temperatures dip into the 50s areawide for the next two mornings, with isolated upper 40s in the coldest rural valleys. -- David Yeomans
SeaWorld San Antonio unveils new one-of-a-kind ride coming in 2023
It's the world's first launched flume coaster.
San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday
The tree giveaway will start at 9 a.m., and the event also will include an educational workshop and outdoor activities.
St. Philip's College serves up 5-star meal in student-run restaurant
It's one of the Eastside's best kept secrets.
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
Smoothie King introduces Smoothie Bowls exclusively in San Antonio
Available for $7.99 for a limited time.
Welcomed Changes: Monday’s cold front sends more comfortable weather into South Central Texas
SAN ANTONIO – The first official weekend of fall didn’t feel much like it, with muggy mornings leading in hot and humid afternoons. A “cold” front will aim to change that this week, as drier air arrives and filters a little taste of fall into South Central Texas.
$3.4 million wine tasting rooms to begin construction in Fredericksburg
A two-story wine tasting room to begin construction this year.
