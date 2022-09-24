ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

PHYSICIANS INSURANCE INTRODUCES CRIMINAL DEFENSE REIMBURSEMENT COVERAGE TO MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL & HOSPITAL LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICIES

SEATTLE , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Insurance A Mutual Company. today announced the launch of their Criminal Defense Reimbursement Coverage, which enhances its professional liability insurance for physicians and hospitals to include defense costs incurred to respond to criminal allegations arising from patient care. "The already challenging environment...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umbrella Insurance#Liability Insurance#Auto Insurance#Insurance Agent#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Gettysburg Times#Orde
InsuranceNewsNet

Triple-I Experts Available to Discuss Hurricane Ian's Insurance Implications

Triple-I ) for interviews and analysis. experts listed below can discuss hurricane-related auto, homeowners, renters, and business insurance coverage issues while also providing claims-filing tips. California. :. Janet Ruiz. , CPCU, AIM, Director,. Strategic Communications. : 707-490-9365; [email protected]. Florida. :. Mark Friedlander. , Director, Corporate Communications: 904-806-7813, [email protected]
ENVIRONMENT
InsuranceNewsNet

Editorial l Lawmakers to look for ratings alternatives

Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) The property insurance market in Florida is in turmoil, as property owners know first-hand. Unfortunately, state leaders are busier looking for someone to blame than focusing on a fix. Already this year, five property insurers have been deemed insolvent and others, trying to remain...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
InsuranceNewsNet

Commentary Will workers’ comp be overhauled?

Monterey County Herald (CA) Fair warning: This column will be about workers’ compensation, a topic that’s very complicated and totally lacking in sex appeal, but one that involves many billions of dollars and potentially affects millions of workers. Work comp, as it’s dubbed, has been in effect for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Veteran Insurance Leader Steven Brown Joins Sensa as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Sensa's Growth in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensa, the first proactive insurance, appointed. - as Chief Operating Officer. based, Sensa's unparalleled offering includes premium emergency services, automatic accident detection and real-time help with every policy. Sensa currently offers auto insurance in. Illinois. and. Ohio. . Brown's leadership appointment supports...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Processing system having a machine learning engine for providing a surface dimension output (USPTO 11436648): Allstate Insurance Company

-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11436648, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Mobile devices comprise cameras, or other image capturing devices, that may be used to collect images associated with various objects. For instance, cameras or other image capturing devices may be used to capture images or objects, devices, homes, vehicles, or portions thereof that have been damaged. Once the images are collected, it may be difficult to determine the actual size of the damaged item, portion, or other objects in the images without placing a reference object (e.g., an object having a known size, shape, dimension, or the like) into the camera frame. Accordingly, it would be advantageous to instruct a mobile device to capture images including a standardized reference object, and to analyze the standardized reference object to generate object dimension outputs. In many instances, however, it may be difficult to determine all damaged objects using such analysis, and thus it may be advantageous to predict a list of damaged objects. This may improve repair cost estimation corresponding to particular damage.”
CELL PHONES
InsuranceNewsNet

New law expands Medicare benefits

MetroWest Daily News, The (Framingham, MA) On Aug. 16 , President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Among other things, this bill includes important expansions to Medicare that will be phased in between now and 2026. It's not often that there's exciting news to share about Medicare,...
LAW
InsuranceNewsNet

Millennial Money: Get kids set to invest with these accounts

Herald Democrat (Sherman, TX) During my late teens, my mom handed me two worn, blue passport- size books with details of my custodial investment accounts. I had no clue what to do with them, but it didn't matter, because the accounts were empty anyway. Perhaps for the best, because I'm almost certain my assets wouldn't have stood a chance.
KIDS
InsuranceNewsNet

Inflation a good reason to keep adult children on health plan The Color of Money: Inflation a good reason to keep adult child on health plan

Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) The conventional advice for parents is to sever the financial relationship with their young adult children as soon as they can. We're told to push them out to fend for themselves financially or risk raising irresponsible adults - slothfully living in their childhood bedroom or the basement - incapable of managing their money.
WASHINGTON, DC
InsuranceNewsNet

Governor Hochul Announces Crackdown On Unemployment Insurance Fraud

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Kathy Hochul today announced actions to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a. investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for more than. $11 million. in benefits payments in August. These benefits were paid almost exclusively to those working while also collecting unemployment insurance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy