Read full article on original website
Related
Regulators, industry execs disagree on indexed-linked regulation details
Inclusion of a "market value adjustment" remains a sticking point as state insurance regulators close in on a new actuarial guideline to fit trendy indexed-linked annuities into variable annuity nonforfeiture rules. The Index-Linked Variable Annuity Subgroup was created last year by a National Association of Insurance Commissioners task force to...
PHYSICIANS INSURANCE INTRODUCES CRIMINAL DEFENSE REIMBURSEMENT COVERAGE TO MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL & HOSPITAL LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICIES
SEATTLE , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Insurance A Mutual Company. today announced the launch of their Criminal Defense Reimbursement Coverage, which enhances its professional liability insurance for physicians and hospitals to include defense costs incurred to respond to criminal allegations arising from patient care. "The already challenging environment...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Best’s Special Report: Private Equity Continues to Make Inroads in the Insurance Industry
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- An active year for mergers and acquisitions in 2021 and large block reinsurance transactions led to a 41% increase in admitted assets owned by private equity firms in 2021, according to a newAM Best special report. In its Best’s Special Report, “Private Equity Continues to Make Inroads in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Triple-I Experts Available to Discuss Hurricane Ian's Insurance Implications
Triple-I ) for interviews and analysis. experts listed below can discuss hurricane-related auto, homeowners, renters, and business insurance coverage issues while also providing claims-filing tips. California. :. Janet Ruiz. , CPCU, AIM, Director,. Strategic Communications. : 707-490-9365; [email protected]. Florida. :. Mark Friedlander. , Director, Corporate Communications: 904-806-7813, [email protected]
Simply Business Partners with biBERK to Offer Workers' Compensation Coverage to Small Business Customers
BOSTON , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, Inc. , a Boston -based digital insurance agency focused on small businesses, today announced the launch of a partnership with. , a Berkshire Hathaway company, to offer workers' compensation products online to small business owners in. the United States. . Through...
eHealth Survey Explores the State of Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance: Business Owners and Employees Respond
51% of businesses struggle to afford group health coverage for workers. 87% of employers want to offer coverage without the burden of a group health plan. Few business owners are familiar with lower-cost ICHRA plans. SANTA CLARA, Calif. ,. Sept. 26, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a...
Editorial l Lawmakers to look for ratings alternatives
Citrus County Chronicle (Crystal River, FL) The property insurance market in Florida is in turmoil, as property owners know first-hand. Unfortunately, state leaders are busier looking for someone to blame than focusing on a fix. Already this year, five property insurers have been deemed insolvent and others, trying to remain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina Department of Insurance Commissioner Causey Reminds Medicare Beneficiaries To Compare Plans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds Medicare beneficiaries that the Open Enrollment Period is coming up and suggests that recipients compare plans and make necessary changes during that period. The Open Enrollment Period begins on. Oct. 15. and runs for eight weeks to give you enough...
Commentary Will workers’ comp be overhauled?
Monterey County Herald (CA) Fair warning: This column will be about workers’ compensation, a topic that’s very complicated and totally lacking in sex appeal, but one that involves many billions of dollars and potentially affects millions of workers. Work comp, as it’s dubbed, has been in effect for...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Cotten Coverage Insurance Agency and Expands Long Island Presence
Iselin, NJ , Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Cotten Coverage provides property & casualty personal lines products and services, as well as commercial lines...
Veteran Insurance Leader Steven Brown Joins Sensa as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Sensa's Growth in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensa, the first proactive insurance, appointed. - as Chief Operating Officer. based, Sensa's unparalleled offering includes premium emergency services, automatic accident detection and real-time help with every policy. Sensa currently offers auto insurance in. Illinois. and. Ohio. . Brown's leadership appointment supports...
Patent Issued for Processing system having a machine learning engine for providing a surface dimension output (USPTO 11436648): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11436648, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Mobile devices comprise cameras, or other image capturing devices, that may be used to collect images associated with various objects. For instance, cameras or other image capturing devices may be used to capture images or objects, devices, homes, vehicles, or portions thereof that have been damaged. Once the images are collected, it may be difficult to determine the actual size of the damaged item, portion, or other objects in the images without placing a reference object (e.g., an object having a known size, shape, dimension, or the like) into the camera frame. Accordingly, it would be advantageous to instruct a mobile device to capture images including a standardized reference object, and to analyze the standardized reference object to generate object dimension outputs. In many instances, however, it may be difficult to determine all damaged objects using such analysis, and thus it may be advantageous to predict a list of damaged objects. This may improve repair cost estimation corresponding to particular damage.”
New law expands Medicare benefits
MetroWest Daily News, The (Framingham, MA) On Aug. 16 , President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Among other things, this bill includes important expansions to Medicare that will be phased in between now and 2026. It's not often that there's exciting news to share about Medicare,...
LAW・
Zurich provides update on implementation of new financial reporting rules
And is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on.
Millennial Money: Get kids set to invest with these accounts
Herald Democrat (Sherman, TX) During my late teens, my mom handed me two worn, blue passport- size books with details of my custodial investment accounts. I had no clue what to do with them, but it didn't matter, because the accounts were empty anyway. Perhaps for the best, because I'm almost certain my assets wouldn't have stood a chance.
KIDS・
Inflation a good reason to keep adult children on health plan The Color of Money: Inflation a good reason to keep adult child on health plan
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) The conventional advice for parents is to sever the financial relationship with their young adult children as soon as they can. We're told to push them out to fend for themselves financially or risk raising irresponsible adults - slothfully living in their childhood bedroom or the basement - incapable of managing their money.
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Third Quarter Financial Results on November 1
WORCESTER, Mass. , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) expects to issue its third quarter results after the market closes on. . The company expects to webcast a discussion of its results on. Wednesday, November 2. , at. 10:00 a.m. ET. , through its...
Governor Hochul Announces Crackdown On Unemployment Insurance Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Kathy Hochul today announced actions to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a. investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for more than. $11 million. in benefits payments in August. These benefits were paid almost exclusively to those working while also collecting unemployment insurance...
Guy Carpenter Enters Exclusive Agreement with TNEDICCA to Enhance US Auto Risk Analysis
a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist and a business of. (NYSE: MMC), announced today that it has entered an agreement with TNEDICCA®, a leader in location-based traffic-crash intelligence and predictive analytics. This exclusive agreement enables. Guy Carpenter. to deliver enhanced auto analytics to its insurance carrier clients.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0