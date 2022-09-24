Scooter’s Coffee unveils its franchise owners for its newest location in Perry. Troy and Kay Bauer of Dallas Center, bought a Scooter’s Coffee location in Waukee in 2019 and they have partnered with Stan Eilers to bring the Omaha, Nebraska-based company to Perry. Kay was a nurse who stopped by Scooter’s frequently on her way to work. She says her kids joked that she loved Scooter’s so much she should buy one. Her and her husband Troy jumped on the opportunity to go into business together and bought the Waukee location.

PERRY, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO