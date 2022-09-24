ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

High school football: Field goal with 14 seconds left lifts Buchholz over Vanguard

By John Patton
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
It can be argued that in recent years the kings of high school football in Alachua and Marion County, respectively, have been Buchholz and Vanguard.

So, when they got together Friday night at Booster Stadium, a highly entertaining contest was expected. And the two teams didn’t disappoint, as the visiting Bobcats got a 37-yard field goal from Reed Rousseau with 14 seconds remaining to claim a 24-21 victory.

“There were a lot of athletes on the field,” BHS coach Mark Whittemore said. “They have athletes. We have athletes. This is what you get when you put them together.”

Added VHS coach Edwin Farmer: “It was an awesome game between two very competitive teams. It came down to who made the least amount of mistakes tonight, and that was them. But it was exciting, and I imagine it was great for the fans to watch.”

Here are takeaways from the game.

The winning kick

Prior to the game-winner, Rousseau had been perfect on three extra points but had missed a 32-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter.

No matter, as Whittemore had confidence in the senior to make the kick that mattered most and sent Rousseau out to try a 42-yarder in the final minute. A penalty by Vanguard put the kick at 37 yards and then, Rousseau left no doubt.

“He’s a really tough kid,” Whittemore said. “We have complete faith in him.”

Big plays on fourth down

Neither team was content using fourth down just to punt.

In addition to Rousseau’s winning kick, Buchholz (4-0) scored the first touchdown of the night on a 15-yard pass from Florida commitment Creed Whittemore, Mark’s son, to James Williams on fourth-and-5.

The Knights (3-2) made good use of fourth down a couple of times, as well.

Riley Smith blocked a punt on fourth down late in the first quarter that set up a 15-yard touchdown pass from Fred Gaskin to Lenard Hill three snaps later. And on the first series of the final quarter, Gaskin found Tay’juan Farmer-Leslie on fourth-and-2 from Buchholz’s 32 for a touchdown.

Quarterback showcase: Creed Whittemore and Fred Gaskin

A senior, Creed Whittemore is expected to play receiver at UF, like his older brother, Trent. And Gaskin, a junior who counts Florida, Alabama, Auburn and Penn State among his 24 scholarship offers, projects as a defensive back.

But each delivered some special plays at quarterback on Friday.

Whether the down and distance was as little as three yards or as long as 30, Whittemore and Gaskin were called upon to make something happen.

Gator commit:Creed Whittemore plans to enroll early at UF, but first he's got work to do at Buchholz

Star-Banner all-county football:Vanguard's Fred Gaskin is overall player of the year

Whittemore finished the night with two passing touchdowns (to Williams and later, for 45 yards to fellow Gator commit Jaren Hamilton) and a 2-yard rushing TD in the fourth. Vanguard did do a nice job of forcing a lot of incompletions, but Whittemore’s unofficial lines of 10-of-28 for 166 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 19 carries for 112 yards and a score, showed the work of a highly effective player.

“Whittemore made plays when they needed him to,” Farmer said. “He’s a really good athlete.”

Gaskin countered with touchdown passes to Hill and Farmer-Leslie and a 32-yard scoring run on a quarterback draw midway through the fourth. Unofficially, he finished 17-of-30 for 167 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and with 11 carries for 102 yards and a score.

When asked if Gaskin offered any surprises, Mark Whittemore gave a wry smile and said “No, we knew how good he is.”

Bobcats buck trend

Vanguard entered the contest having won 8-of-10 regular season games against Buchholz, dating back to 2004.

Some have been close, including BHS’ two wins at Citizens Field (33-32 in 2015 and 28-21 in OT in 2009), as well as a 25-14 victory by the Knights at Booster Stadium in 2018.

Others have been runaway wins for VHS, including three from 2010-2012 where the Knights outscored the Bobcats by a combined 118-0.

Mark Whittemore stressed that to his team postgame.

“I told them it is not easy at all to beat them, especially here,” Whittemore said. “Winning at Booster Stadium is really difficult. So, this is a great win against an outstanding program.”

