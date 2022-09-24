Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Piers Morgan on Italy elections: People across the world are fed up with the 'ultra-woke, left agenda'
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan called out the mainstream media Monday on "Fox & Friends" for labeling Italy's fiscally conservative candidate as "far right." The "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host weighed in on Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party appearing to be on track to win Italy's parliamentary elections. PIERS MORGAN:...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Charles Payne rips Biden for 'bragging' about accessing emergency oil reserves: Trying to 'win an election'
FOX Business host Charles Payne slammed President Biden Monday for "bragging" about accessing emergency oil reserves, accusing him of using the move as a political ploy to "win an election." Payne joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss how Biden's energy policy has placed the country in a "tough situation" ahead of November.
Media ignore Biden's dangerous rhetoric and death of 'Republican extremist'
Imagine if you will that somewhere in America a drunken, middle-aged White man drove his car into a teenager, killing him and then told the police he did so because the teen was a member of Black Lives Matter, or a gay rights or abortion activist. It would be the biggest news story in the country. But what if he said he killed a "Republican extremist?" We can now say that this version of the story is met with media crickets.
STEVE HILTON: President Biden is truly a disgrace, let's be better than him
Fox News host Steve Hilton ripped President Biden for wanting to "vote every single Republican out of office" on "The Next Revolution." STEVE HILTON: He's recklessly exploiting America's fault lines for his own partisan advantage, it's become almost pathological the way they do the exact thing they accuse everyone else of. That's why they allowed mobs of militant protesters to illegally demonstrate outside Supreme Court justices' homes over a decision they didn't like. Why they weaponized the DOJ and the FBI to go after their political opponents, pushed law enforcement onto concerned parents now branded domestic terrorists, at the same time, pulling law enforcement off actual criminals, defunding the police, demoralizing the police with pro-criminal district attorneys, letting America's cities descend into squalor, crime and chaos.
Conservatives slam VP Harris visit to Korean border as illegal immigration surges in US: 'America Last'
Conservatives are blasting Vice President Kamala Harris following news she plans to travel to the demilitarized border between North and South Korea rather than the border between Mexico and the United States as the illegal immigrant influx there continues to surge. The White House confirmed this week that Harris is...
Putin critic Bill Browder says Ukraine invasion is 'existential war' for Russian president
Bill Browder, who was once the biggest foreign investor in Russia before Putin expelled him in 2005, says that other countries need to get on board with sanctions to cut off Putin's war machine.
Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban
Pakistan's foreign minister is recommending cooperation with the Taliban even though many U.S. officials say Afghanistan's ruling faction has proved unworthy of it
Commentary: Islamic dress distress in Iran
Recently a young woman died in the custody of the morality police in Iran. She was arrested for not properly wearing the head cover, or hijab. Since then, there have been widespread bloody street protests across Iran. Women have taken to the streets burning hijabs, and some have cut their hair to defy the authorities. In the end, the mullahs will win, and the women will lose. Is hijab or the covering of hair for women, a religious obligation enshrined in the Qur’an and the tradition of Prophet Mohammed? It all depends how one interprets the religious literature. There is no mention of any specific dress for women in the Qur’an. Three passages lay down guidelines for Muslim women. They are advised to cover themselves appropriately when they are outside the home and not to display their beauty, their embellishment, and their adornments. Interpretations vary, and scholars draw opposing conclusions from the same passages.
Tulsi Gabbard: US is pushing for 'more destruction' in Ukraine conflict
Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard joins "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to outline America's role in settling global conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war.
White House says 'we welcome' Russians applying for US asylum amid Putin conscription
The U.S. would "welcome" any Russian citizens seeking asylum in this country after fleeing Russian President Vladimir Putin's military draft, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. Jean-Pierre made the comments during a White House Press briefing, even as tens of thousands of Russian citizens have surged into neighboring...
Larry Kudlow on Biden's economy: 'Remarkable incompetence' to go from a booming one to high inflation
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said President Biden is practicing "woke, progressive" economics Monday on "The Ingraham Angle." LARRY KUDLOW: All of this woke, progressive Keynesian economics has just failed dismally, and you should add to that the war against fossil fuels. I mean every country, the U.S., Britain, the European Union, they have all fallen into the same trap now. There is some hope with the new prime ministers in Britain and Italy – maybe we can talk about that. There's also some hope here with the Contract with America, the new Commitment to America which is I think - really hits all of the high spots. There's some hope, the new poll, WABC, Washington Post poll- 21% of the swing districts are going Republican. Let me rephrase that. Republicans are ahead 21% over Democrats in swing districts around the country.
SEAN HANNITY: It doesn't appear that Biden has a firm grip on how businesses work
Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed how Biden's energy policies are prohibiting America from being self-reliant on oil and gas on "Hannity."
Marsha Blackburn hits back at 'misinformed' White House official blaming GOP for blocking border funding
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Monday to respond to statements from top White House communications official John Kirby, where he told Fox News Digital that Republicans are not supporting increased funding for border security. Blackburn said the Biden administration has "ruined lives" with their border policies and said Kirby is "misinformed" on the issue.
US can’t let Putin ‘blackmail’ us with nuclear threats: Morgan Ortagus
Former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus argues the Biden administration needs to take a strong stance on Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats and should take immediate action to combat the open border.
Harsh living conditions aggravate Gaza burn injuries
With bandages wrapped around his head and body, Attia al-Sawafiri was lying in the burns unit of a Gaza hospital, waiting for his first skin graft. At Gaza City's Shifa hospital, Sawafiri recalled how he tried to clear the drains at home with caustic soda and hot water.
