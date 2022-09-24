ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Minor injuries reported after crash involving two Marion City Schools buses

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
 3 days ago
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash involving two buses owned by the Marion City School District.

According to troopers from Marion Post of OSHP, the crash occurred between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Center St. in Marion, in front of the Marion Women's Club Home and the Marion branch of AgCredit. Both buses were traveling west on E. Center St. when the crash occurred and were transporting students home after school had dismissed for the day.

There were 49 students on the two buses combined. Seven of the students sustained suspected minor injuries. Six students were transported to Marion General Hospital for suspected "minor injuries," according to the patrol. One student with injuries was cleared by EMS on scene.

According to the patrol, both buses were traveling west on East Center Street when one bus slowed for traffic when the second bus bus failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck the first bus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Marion City Fire and EMS, Marion Township Fire and EMS, Marion City School District Staff and Ed’s 24 Hour Service.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

