Runnin' Rebels: Treshun Wilson, Tascosa defense handle Amarillo High

When Major Everhart graduated last May and took his talents to TCU, the Tascosa Rebels knew the task of replacing him wasn't going to be easy.

The way Treshun Wilson and Tayden Barnes have played this season, though, it hasn't looked as difficult as many anticipated.

Wilson and Barnes have been a formidable one-two punch in the Rebels backfield, and they were at it again Friday night against Amarillo High. Meeting the Sandies for the 66th time, and the first time away from Dick Bivins Stadium, Tascosa answered the call.

Wilson rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns while Barnes added a score and 66 yards as the Rebels defeated AHS 45-10 at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium in Canyon. It was the most lopsided victory for Tascosa in the series' history and the most points any Rebel team has ever scored on the Sandies.

As far as the Rebels are concerned, though, the most important thing is that it was a win in the first District 2-5A Division I game for either team this season.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Tascosa vs. Amarillo High, Sept. 23

"I think we handled (the emotions of the rivalry) really well," Tascosa defensive lineman Avion Carter said. "Our fans handled it well, we did our thing and we were mature about it."

Tascosa (4-1, 1-0) actually started the game in a way few expected: With a deep pass.

Quarterback Hudson Farris connected with TJ Tillman on a 37-yard pass on the first play of the game and the pair ended up connecting three times for 111 yards in total.

Make no mistake, though, the win came because of the Tascosa rushing attack (330 yards) and an outstanding defensive effort as the Rebels forced five turnovers that led to 28 points. When Barnes and Wilson weren't scoring, they were setting up their teammates to succeed with steady runs.

"I've been very impressed with those two," Tascosa coach Ken Plunk said. "I was extremely pleased with the way they carried themselves tonight. They just played the game of football and didn't get caught up in anything else which is so easy to do in this game. They just went at it and worked and ran the ball well."

That's the same attitude that Wilson took heading into this season knowing that he and Barnes would have a lot expected of them in Everhart's absence.

"We knew it was going to be a challenge losing a guy like that," Wilson said. "We took a big hit on offense, but we didn't let it affect us. We just came in every day, worked hard, didn't let nothing stop us and just kept on it."

Farris chipped in 81 rushing yards and two scores of his own.

Scoreboard, results for Week 5 of Lubbock, Amarillo high school football

As for the Sandies (2-3, 0-1), the loss is a massive setback after they rebounded from an 0-2 start to win two straight entering the evening. A 42-yard field goal by Micah Conger in the first half and a late one-yard rushing score by Jacob Greeson was all Amarillo could muster on offense.

While Tascosa hosts Abilene High this week on Friday, the Sandies will have no time to dwell on the loss as they face Caprock at Dick Bivins on Thursday in possibly the biggest game of the season for both teams. Head coach Chad Dunnam stressed the importance of being able to move on quickly from Friday's result.

"We've got a lot of football in front of us," he said. "We didn't play well tonight and Tascosa played really well...We can't let Tascosa beat us twice this year. Dwelling on this ball game won't do anything positive for us. We've got to move on and get our minds on Caprock because Caprock is plenty good enough to beat us. We need to be on point next week."

TASCOSA 45, AMARILLO HIGH 10

THS 14 9 22 0 -- 45

AHS 3 0 0 7 -- 10

First Quarter

THS- Hudson Farris 2 run (Jack Cung kick) 8:36

THS- Treshun Wilson 40 run (Jack Cung kick) 5:48

AHS- Micah Conger 42 kick 1:19

Second Quarter

THS- Farris 1 run (kick no good) 3:28

THS- Cung 24 kick 0:06

Third Quarter

THS- Tayden Barnes 15 run (2-pt good) 10:07

THS – Micah Lewis fumble recovery (Cung kick) 8:51

THS- Wilson 1 run (Cung kick) 1:13

Fourth Quarter

AHS- Jacob Greeson 1 run (Conger kick) 9:06

TEAM STATISTICS

THS AHS

First downs 18 9

Rushes-yards 51-330 18-15

Passing yards 111 192

Comp.-att.-int 3-7-1 14-29-2

Punts-avg. 1-32 2-37.5

Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-3

Penalties-yards 2-15 4-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Tascosa- Teshun Wilson 17-137, Tayden Barnes 9-66 Hudson Farris 12-81, Zaquavious Edwards 5-30, Jonah Lucero 6-16, TJ Tillman 1-2, Casius Carter 1-(-2)

Amarillo- Pius Vokes 5-7, Mason Graham 5-(-20), Jaylend Brashears 5-14 Jack Hoeksema 1-1, Jameson Garcia 1-12, Jacob Greeson 1-1

PASSING

Tascosa- Hudson Farris 3-7-1 111

Amarillo- Mason Graham 14-29-2 192

RECEIVING

Tascosa- TJ Tillman 3-111

Amarillo- Jameson Garcia 3-58, Connor Haelzle 3-66, Jack Hoeksema 3-35, Jake Self 3-29, Pius Vokes 2-4

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Runnin' Rebels: Treshun Wilson, Tascosa defense handle Amarillo High