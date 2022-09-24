ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Carbon County receives bids for renovation

Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Lake Harmony, PA
City
Harleysville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Carbon County, PA
State
Florida State
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
City
Allentown, PA
City
Weatherly, PA
Carbon County, PA
Government
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
City
White Haven, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Carbon County, PA
Business
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Monroe business cited by PLCB

A Monroe County business has been cited by the state police enforcement office in Wilkes-Barre for violating the state liquor control code. Tobyhanna Beer & Deli Inc., Pocono Pines, was cited on Aug. 1 for selling malt or brewed beverages in excess of 192 fluid ounces in a single sale to one person for consumption off premises.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Fast-moving fire destroys Tamaqua home

A cooking accident is likely to blame for a fast-moving fire that destroyed a home at 528 Arlington St. in Tamaqua Monday morning. “The resident of 528 was boiling water on the stove. She placed the kettle on the stove and walked out for a moment,” said Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. “When she returned, it was on fire.”
TAMAQUA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill Co. Walk In Center holds pottery workshop

The Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven will host renowned potter Tim See on Saturday. Anyone interested in pottery or who’d like to get started will be fascinated watching See create his amazing works on the pottery wheel and learn some valuable techniques. Tim has been “throwing clay”...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Franklin Ave#East Side#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kidder#Harmony Retreats#Blue Bell#Jbdb Properties
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break closes roads in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in part of Northampton County. A resident in Northampton borough said he was woken up early Tuesday to crews digging to find the break on Hollow Lane, near Horwith Drive. Hollow Lane is closed, as is one side of Horwith...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Monroe County crashes

State police reported the following crashes in Monroe County:. • State police at Stroudsburg reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 14 along Route 33 in Hamilton Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Nilsa M. Doval, 56, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2019 Subaru Forester, and Duane B. Richmond,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities

A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
COOPERSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Times News

Vehicle stop leads to wanted person

A vehicle stop in Carbon County led the arrest of the driver on warrants. State police at Lehighton said a 1997 Ford F-150 truck was stopped for vehicle code violations on Sept. 23 at 12:29 a.m. in the 4900 block of Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The driver was identified as Cher Moser, 50, of Kunkletown. It was learned at the stop that her driver’s license was under suspension - DUI related. It was also learned she had active warrants for her arrest out of the Carbon County and Monroe County sheriff offices and also by state police at Lehighton.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Missing elk returned to its owner in Lehigh Township

An elk that broke free in Lehigh Township Friday afternoon has been safely returned to its owner. Township police Chief Scott Fogel said that at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that a large male elk had escaped from a pen on Peach Drive in the Danielsville section of the township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hunters in Monroe County prepare for archery season

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Few bows are left along the wall at Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitter in Chestnuthill Township, an indication that archery season is near. "Lots of guys coming in for bow repair. coming in for accessories. Broadheads, tree stands, targets. Just getting everything prepped for the season," said Chris Smith, manager at Dunkleberger's Sports Outfitter.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy