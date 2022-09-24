Read full article on original website
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Colton Nelson survived a first lap pileup and cruised to his second consecutive Pink Lady Classic victory Saturday night at Meridian Speedway in front of a packed grandstand. The Speed Tour and NSRA event, with a promotional co-sanction with Must See Racing, has become the premier...
