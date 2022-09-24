Read full article on original website
Related
speedsport.com
$75,000-To-Win National Open On Tap At Williams Grove
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Williams Grove Speedway will celebrate the Diamond Anniversary 60th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open for World of Outlaws sprint cars on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. The Champion Racing Oil National Open weekend will wrap up the racing season at Williams Grove Speedway...
speedsport.com
Macri Banks $26,000 Selinsgrove Prize
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Anthony Macri captured his third straight victory in the Jim Nace Memorial 40th annual National Open for 410 sprint cars Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway. Macri, who won the division’s first race of the year in April’s Ray Tilley Classic, book-ended his season at the historic...
Comments / 0