Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
Fire damages home in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
Times News
Lehigh woman scammed out of $4,000
State police at Bethlehem said a Lehigh County woman has been scammed out of a large amount of cash. Troopers responded to Saddle Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a gift card scam. Troopers said a 67-year-old New Tripoli residents was scammed out of $4,000. She purchased eight gift cards in $500 amounts. The scam occurred Sept. 14 and recently reported. The investigation is continuing.
Suspect arrested in Northumberland County murder
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man who is being charged with homicide after a bar shooting in Northumberland County. Sunbury police have told Eyewitness News that Randy Easton, 42, was taken into custody Monday night. Police say Easton is accused of killing Joseph Rice, 33, in a shooting that occurred at […]
Feds charge 3 with providing drugs that killed Pa. man
WILLIAMSPORT – Two men and a woman are facing mandatory minimum prison sentences of 20 years if found guilty of providing the drugs that caused a death in a Lewisburg hotel earlier this year. Darryl W. Elliott Jr., 36, of Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34, of Selinsgrove, and Heather Carper,...
Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
Times News
Lehighton delays request to DA
Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
WNEP-TV 16
Accused killer captured in Union County
Police in Sunbury announced an arrest in a Sunday morning's deadly shooting. The suspect was picked up in Lewisburg late Monday night.
wkok.com
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor Retiring
SUNBURY – Northumberland County’s longtime president judge will be retiring at the start of the new calendar year. Judge Charles Saylor announced Tuesday he’s retiring January 6, 2023, which will be his 73rd birthday. He says that will be the right time to retire to enable the position to be placed on the ballot for his successor.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports for September 26th, 2022
SHENANDOAH - According to the State Police at Frackville, Troopers were called to South Ferguson Street on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 around 9:30am for a report of a domestic dispute. Troopers say Walter Hughes, 61, of Shenandoah, were involved in an argument with a 57-year-old female. As a result of...
Times News
Monroe County crashes
State police reported the following crashes in Monroe County:. • State police at Stroudsburg reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 14 along Route 33 in Hamilton Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Nilsa M. Doval, 56, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2019 Subaru Forester, and Duane B. Richmond,...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 09/25/2022
TOWER CITY - This crash occurred around 3:30pm, on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in the 300 Unit Block of East Grand Avenue. State Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling west and side swiped a legally parked Nissan Rogue. The driver continued without stopping. Anyone with information on this incident...
Times News
Fire companies respond to fire at bar
Nesquehoning fire departments responded to a reported dwelling fire at a bar in the borough early Monday morning. Nesquehoning Hose Company fire Chief John McArdle said the call came in at 4:24 a.m. to Confessions Tavern, 239 W. Catawissa St. When crews arrived, firefighters found fire on the exterior of...
Times News
Vehicle stop leads to wanted person
A vehicle stop in Carbon County led the arrest of the driver on warrants. State police at Lehighton said a 1997 Ford F-150 truck was stopped for vehicle code violations on Sept. 23 at 12:29 a.m. in the 4900 block of Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The driver was identified as Cher Moser, 50, of Kunkletown. It was learned at the stop that her driver’s license was under suspension - DUI related. It was also learned she had active warrants for her arrest out of the Carbon County and Monroe County sheriff offices and also by state police at Lehighton.
skooknews.com
Tamaqua Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Make Court Appearance
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Tamaqua man who failed to make a court appearance. Richard M. Catena, 43, with a last known address of 259 Lafayette St. Apt # 2, Tamaqua failed to appear at...
Times News
Missing elk returned to its owner in Lehigh Township
An elk that broke free in Lehigh Township Friday afternoon has been safely returned to its owner. Township police Chief Scott Fogel said that at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that a large male elk had escaped from a pen on Peach Drive in the Danielsville section of the township.
Main Line Media News
Berks man sentenced for causing a catastrophe during fire at Pottstown motel
NORRISTOWN — A Berks County man has received what is essentially a time served sentence and a hefty restitution bill in connection with his role in a fire that caused damage to a Pottstown motel. Russell Hess III, 50, of Mountain View Court, Hamburg, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
