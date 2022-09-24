Read full article on original website
Fate uncertain for two elementary schools in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The future of Nescopeck Elementary Center doesn't look good after school board officials and parents gathered in the Berwick High School auditorium Monday night. The issue at hand is the long-term future of both Nescopeck and Salem Elementary Centers. Two out of the three options...
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
According to The Morning Call, officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed Sunday. The teacher agreed to remove the flag after...
Work progressing on Monroe County Courthouse expansion
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a makeover Monroe County officials have been dreaming about for over a decade, and now construction to expand the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg is finally taking shape. "We purchased the PNC Bank building that was here on this site, and we had to demolish...
Some parents concerned about the use of former school
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Ramsey School on Thomas Street in Stroudsburg has sat vacant for over seven years, but according to Monroe County Commissioners, that won't be for long. The county is temporarily moving its Domestic Relations and Probation offices inside the school while the courthouse is under renovation.
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
Times News
Palmerton School District
Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday night:. • A waiver of additional charges for the late payment of real estate taxes in certain circumstances to comply with Act 57 of 2022. Act 57 now requires school districts to waive the penalty, fee, interest, or other charges when new homeowners do not receive a bill notice within the first year of owning a property. In order for a taxpayer to qualify for a waiver, they must attest they did not receive notice; provide proof of the property transfer occurring within the previous year to the tax collector; provide a waiver request to the tax collector; and provide payment of the face value of the taxes.
Times News
Group voices sewage sludge concerns Palmerton council members urged to oppose its usage
Palmerton is the latest municipality to hear a plea from a group opposed to using treated sewage sludge as fertilizer for landscaping or agriculture. Linda Christman, along with other members of Save Carbon County, approached Palmerton Borough Council about the matter on Thursday. Christman, president of Save Carbon County, told...
Times News
Lehighton delays request to DA
Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
homenewspa.com
Northampton Borough Council considers fire tax
With the Northampton Volunteer Fire Department faced with increasing costs and an impending need for new fire trucks, the Northampton Borough Council has started to consider whether it is time for a fire tax to help support the department. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler started the discussion during council’s September 22 meeting....
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver fled crash and abandoned car outside school, causing district lockdown, police say. A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its...
Times News
Palmerton workers get raises
Palmerton’s Public Works Department workers have a new contract that includes wage increases for the next three years. On a 6-1 vote, borough council on Thursday approved a three-year contract for the Public Works Department, retroactive to Sept. 1. Council President Terry Costenbader, who was opposed, explained his vote...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
Woman killed in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a woman is dead after a crash near Tannersville. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Hallet Road just off Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township. A vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree. Officials say 73-year-old Nancy Bocchini...
Times News
Carbon chips away at funds
Carbon County has spent a little more than $1.2 million of its $12.46 million allocation from American Rescue Plan funding, officials report. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich provided an update on how the money is being spent to benefit the county. Of the $12,466,602, a total of $1,283,479.94 was spent...
Times News
Vehicle stop leads to wanted person
A vehicle stop in Carbon County led the arrest of the driver on warrants. State police at Lehighton said a 1997 Ford F-150 truck was stopped for vehicle code violations on Sept. 23 at 12:29 a.m. in the 4900 block of Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The driver was identified as Cher Moser, 50, of Kunkletown. It was learned at the stop that her driver’s license was under suspension - DUI related. It was also learned she had active warrants for her arrest out of the Carbon County and Monroe County sheriff offices and also by state police at Lehighton.
Times News
Teen, 16, charged as an adult in Allentown shooting death
A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Allentown on Sunday, according to Lehigh County officials. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca announced Tuesday that Elijah Patterson, 16, is charged as an adult with criminal homicide, a first-degree felony, in Sunday’s shooting at Stevens’ Park in the city.
Times News
Monroe business cited by PLCB
A Monroe County business has been cited by the state police enforcement office in Wilkes-Barre for violating the state liquor control code. Tobyhanna Beer & Deli Inc., Pocono Pines, was cited on Aug. 1 for selling malt or brewed beverages in excess of 192 fluid ounces in a single sale to one person for consumption off premises.
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
WOLF
Coroner called to scene of accident in Monroe County
POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — The coroner was called to a fatal accident just after 2 PM in Pocono Township Tuesday afternoon. Pocono Township Police arrived to a car crash at Hallet Rd. and Cherry Lane. According to police, a 1989 black Cadillac sedan was wedged between two trees...
