It's unlikely you'll ever have to change the time on your Fitbit, as these clever wearables automatically connect to your phone and change the time for you depending on your time zone. Should you ever need to adjust the time on your Fitbit watch or fitness tracker, you can do it in the Fitbit app under settings. Haven't got a Fitbit yet, or planning on upgrading your old Fitbit to a new one? You'd better head over to our best Fitbit guide, where we ranked all new and old Fitbits based on design, ease of use, and more.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO