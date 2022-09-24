Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Don't trade your Samsung Galaxy for an iPhone
This season saw dazzling new flagship phones as the best Samsung phones and best iPhones hit the market, all with dazzlingly high price tags to match. Of course, if you already own a (working) smartphone (that isn’t cracked), you’ve got value in your pocket that you can trade for a new device. Be careful, though, because trade-in values vary wildly, and phone makers are just as tribal as you’d expect.
TechRadar
The best iPhone 14 Pro deals in the UK in September 2022
You can now find iPhone 14 Pro deals on sale at all major retailers with a huge array of options to consider. But don't worry, we've made it really easy for you by compiling the cheapest SIM-free and contract deals all in one place. Whether you're looking for a contract...
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 Pro leak suggests it won’t worry Apple
Just a day ago we saw a full specs leak for the Google Pixel 7, and now the source of that is back with a similarly complete leak for the Google Pixel 7 Pro, but it’s a similarly disappointing one too. Yogesh Brar – a leaker with a solid...
TechRadar
Pure VPN joins forces with Samsung to build a safer online world
One of the best VPN services around, PureVPN has joined forces with Samsung Electronics to build a safer online world together. The plan is to integrate Enhanced Privacy Protection (EPP) technology into Samsung's Secure Wi-Fi feature. Masking users' identity and traffic, it will add a layer of anonymity to secure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
The Pixel Watch is tipped to launch alongside Google Photos watch faces
We've now been given multiple looks at the upcoming Google Pixel Watch, but it's likely that there are still going to be one or two new announcements when the device is finally, fully unveiled – which should be on October 6. One of those announcements might be around a...
TechRadar
The Pico 4 vs the Oculus Quest 2: which standalone VR headset is better?
Standalone headsets, like the Oculus Quest 2 or Pico 4, are great options for anyone interested in exploring VR. These types of gadgets give you the freedom to play VR games and enjoy immersive experiences wherever you are, without requiring connections to bulky PCs or external consoles. For the past...
TechRadar
NavIC - What is India's alternative to GPS? Everything you need to know
The Government of India is pushing major smartphone makers to bring support for the homegrown navigation system, NavIC from next year on devices sold in the country. A move that is said to have shaken up the industry because of the tight time frame and additional costs involved. Reuters reported...
TechRadar
The Google Pixel 7 was announced early to prepare us for heartbreak
When we learned about the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro this past May at the Google I/O event, we were somewhat shocked. Not because the phones were so amazing, or because we weren’t expecting Google to eventually launch a Pixel 7 family. We were shocked because Google...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
iPad Pro Ultra sounds incredibly unlikely to arrive in 2022, disappointing no one
An intriguing rumor from earlier in the year pointed to the new iPad Pro for 2022 coming in a gigantic 14.1-inch configuration, and people paid attention, in part due to a big-name leaker saying the same a whole year before. However, we're soon to run through the ribbon which denotes...
TechRadar
Amazon will kick off Black Friday early with its Prime Early Access sale
Shoppers, get ready for another sales event. Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale following months of rumors and last week's leak. The retailer has confirmed in a press release that the two-day sale will take place on October 11 - 12 and - much like its Prime Day summer bonanza - will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
TechRadar
HP Envy 16 review
Between the gorgeous 16-inch 4K OLED screening and powerful specs, the HP Envy 16 should appeal to content curators who enjoy gaming occasionally. Potential buyers who can get past the underwhelming battery life may also find a laptop that excels at general computing tasks from video conferencing to media consumption.
TechRadar
Apple Maps vs. Google Maps - which one is best?
Apple usually finds itself involved in a lot of tech rivalries, but one of the Cupertino-based giant's biggest is between its iPhone lineup and Google’s Android smartphones. But it isn’t just hardware, even its software is competing against the suite of apps available on Android devices – with one of the more important of those being Apple Maps versus Google Maps.
TechRadar
Your Chromecast with Google TV will get a big free update to Android 12
Google will soon update its top-of-the-line Chromecast to Android 12, finally bringing it on par with smart TV platforms offered by its rivals. Currently, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) only runs on Android 10, despite both the hardware and software being developed by Google itself. Thanks to this upgrade the streaming stick should now get several benefits including support for a broader selection of third-party game controllers, automatic refresh rate switching to reduce video stuttering, and a slew of minor improvements.
TechRadar
Nreal brings its AR glasses to iPhones and the Nintendo Switch, but it isn't cheap
Nreal's impressive AR glasses – the Nreal Air – are headed to the US along with a new adapter that’ll make the specs compatible with a load of new devices. Launching today, the Nreal Air AR glasses will be available on Amazon for $379. These glasses plug into a compatible smartphone via a USB-C cable and then virtually project a screen in front of you. Along with the surround sound provided by speakers in the glasses’ arms, the Nreal Air glasses make it feel like you watching one of the best Netflix shows or playing an Xbox Game Pass game in your own private cinema.
TechRadar
VITURE One XR Glasses review
VITURE’s One XR Glasses had a lot of promise but some design issues severely impact the image quality. Considering they set you back nearly $500 these issues are inexcusable, making this new-age gadget a tough one to recommend. VITURE One XR Glasses: One-minute review. The VITURE One XR Glasses...
TechRadar
How to change the time on your Fitbit
It's unlikely you'll ever have to change the time on your Fitbit, as these clever wearables automatically connect to your phone and change the time for you depending on your time zone. Should you ever need to adjust the time on your Fitbit watch or fitness tracker, you can do it in the Fitbit app under settings. Haven't got a Fitbit yet, or planning on upgrading your old Fitbit to a new one? You'd better head over to our best Fitbit guide, where we ranked all new and old Fitbits based on design, ease of use, and more.
TechRadar
After all the hype, I’m shocked Apple’s new AirPods Pro still can’t support lossless
In 2016, Apple's AirPods burst onto the scene and changed the audio landscape forever. It remains the case today; head outside, count the ice-white 'Pods. And more tellingly, count the dupes – imitation is the sincerest from of flattery. Cut to September 2022 however, over a year since Apple...
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams is really going all-out to make sure you never miss a meeting again
Keeping track of your ever-changing Microsoft Teams calendar could soon be easier than ever thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service has revealed it is working on a new feature that will allow users to "pop out" the meeting they are on, so that they may carry out other tasks while the call continues.
TechRadar
Google Play Store and Apple Store adware downloaded millions of times
Almost a hundred apps across the Android (opens in new tab) and iOS ecosystems have been discovered engaging in advertising fraud, researchers have claimed. The apps, 80 of which were built for Android, and nine for iOS, have more than 13 million downloads between them, and include games, screensavers, camera apps, and more - some with more than a million downloads.
TechRadar
Urbanista Lisbon review
There are some things Urbanista could have done better, but there are also several things it's done right. The Urbanista Lisbon earbuds win in fit, mic, battery life, and portability. Plus, they look good enough to eat. Pros. +. Long battery life. +. Impressive mic and call quality. +. Snug...
Comments / 0