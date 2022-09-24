Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
Times News
Group voices sewage sludge concerns Palmerton council members urged to oppose its usage
Palmerton is the latest municipality to hear a plea from a group opposed to using treated sewage sludge as fertilizer for landscaping or agriculture. Linda Christman, along with other members of Save Carbon County, approached Palmerton Borough Council about the matter on Thursday. Christman, president of Save Carbon County, told...
Lisa Scheller’s ties to extremist raise questions about whether she’s moderate | Letter
Many of you may have heard of Steve Lynch, who ran for Northampton County executive in 2021. He lost that election. He ran for chairperson of the Northampton County Republican Party, and lost that election, too. But Lynch continues to be a disturbing political presence in the Lehigh Valley. I have done a great deal of research on his background, beliefs, political activity, and I think voters deserve to know the connections he has to Lisa Scheller, the Republican candidate for Lehigh Valley’s congressional seat.
homenewspa.com
Northampton Borough Council considers fire tax
With the Northampton Volunteer Fire Department faced with increasing costs and an impending need for new fire trucks, the Northampton Borough Council has started to consider whether it is time for a fire tax to help support the department. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler started the discussion during council’s September 22 meeting....
Times News
Carbon chips away at funds
Carbon County has spent a little more than $1.2 million of its $12.46 million allocation from American Rescue Plan funding, officials report. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich provided an update on how the money is being spent to benefit the county. Of the $12,466,602, a total of $1,283,479.94 was spent...
Times News
Palmerton workers get raises
Palmerton’s Public Works Department workers have a new contract that includes wage increases for the next three years. On a 6-1 vote, borough council on Thursday approved a three-year contract for the Public Works Department, retroactive to Sept. 1. Council President Terry Costenbader, who was opposed, explained his vote...
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
Process needed to pick Luzerne County American Rescue funding recipients
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Now that all applications are in, Luzerne County Council must decide which outside entities will receive American Rescue Plan funding. Approximately $95.9 million in unallocated county American Rescue funding remains for projects and programs. Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo said he...
Local mayors meet to discuss common issues
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayors from across the region met in Wilkes-Barre on Monday to discuss common problems and issues facing their communities. Mayor George Brown of Wilkes-Barre launched the get-togethers last year. The goal was to compare notes on common problems and possible common solutions. “I think if people see we work together […]
wkok.com
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor Retiring
SUNBURY – Northumberland County’s longtime president judge will be retiring at the start of the new calendar year. Judge Charles Saylor announced Tuesday he’s retiring January 6, 2023, which will be his 73rd birthday. He says that will be the right time to retire to enable the position to be placed on the ballot for his successor.
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
Woman allegedly defrauds government for food stamps
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman lied about her household income to get thousands of dollars in food stamps, officials say. Crystal L. Pennypacker, 43, signed up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, on November of 2019. The federal program, which is income-based, provides recipients with financial resources to buy groceries. Pennypacker listed only herself and her daughter as members of the household, according to records. But after...
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
According to The Morning Call, officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed Sunday. The teacher agreed to remove the flag after...
Times News
Lehighton delays request to DA
Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
Times News
Monroe business cited by PLCB
A Monroe County business has been cited by the state police enforcement office in Wilkes-Barre for violating the state liquor control code. Tobyhanna Beer & Deli Inc., Pocono Pines, was cited on Aug. 1 for selling malt or brewed beverages in excess of 192 fluid ounces in a single sale to one person for consumption off premises.
Work progressing on Monroe County Courthouse expansion
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a makeover Monroe County officials have been dreaming about for over a decade, and now construction to expand the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg is finally taking shape. "We purchased the PNC Bank building that was here on this site, and we had to demolish...
Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs
JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in Lackawanna County are fed up with their bumpy commute. As a construction project is underway on the Robert P. Casey highway but those on the road say the new patchwork is a bust. Eyewitness News viewers asked us what’s going on with this road work? So we went searching for […]
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-26
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. Monroe County, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
wkok.com
CSVT Northern Section Changing Traffic Patterns Today
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Traffic patterns on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) are changing today (Tuesday) in the Northern section work zone. Southbound traffic, that was using the median crossovers to the northbound lane, will now be shifted onto the recently completed section of the southbound...
