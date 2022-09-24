ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansford, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Lisa Scheller’s ties to extremist raise questions about whether she’s moderate | Letter

Many of you may have heard of Steve Lynch, who ran for Northampton County executive in 2021. He lost that election. He ran for chairperson of the Northampton County Republican Party, and lost that election, too. But Lynch continues to be a disturbing political presence in the Lehigh Valley. I have done a great deal of research on his background, beliefs, political activity, and I think voters deserve to know the connections he has to Lisa Scheller, the Republican candidate for Lehigh Valley’s congressional seat.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton Borough Council considers fire tax

With the Northampton Volunteer Fire Department faced with increasing costs and an impending need for new fire trucks, the Northampton Borough Council has started to consider whether it is time for a fire tax to help support the department. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler started the discussion during council’s September 22 meeting....
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Carbon chips away at funds

Carbon County has spent a little more than $1.2 million of its $12.46 million allocation from American Rescue Plan funding, officials report. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich provided an update on how the money is being spent to benefit the county. Of the $12,466,602, a total of $1,283,479.94 was spent...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
City
Lansford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Times News

Palmerton workers get raises

Palmerton’s Public Works Department workers have a new contract that includes wage increases for the next three years. On a 6-1 vote, borough council on Thursday approved a three-year contract for the Public Works Department, retroactive to Sept. 1. Council President Terry Costenbader, who was opposed, explained his vote...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Carbon County receives bids for renovation

Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Local mayors meet to discuss common issues

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayors from across the region met in Wilkes-Barre on Monday to discuss common problems and issues facing their communities. Mayor George Brown of Wilkes-Barre launched the get-togethers last year. The goal was to compare notes on common problems and possible common solutions. “I think if people see we work together […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor Retiring

SUNBURY – Northumberland County’s longtime president judge will be retiring at the start of the new calendar year. Judge Charles Saylor announced Tuesday he’s retiring January 6, 2023, which will be his 73rd birthday. He says that will be the right time to retire to enable the position to be placed on the ballot for his successor.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman allegedly defrauds government for food stamps

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman lied about her household income to get thousands of dollars in food stamps, officials say. Crystal L. Pennypacker, 43, signed up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, on November of 2019. The federal program, which is income-based, provides recipients with financial resources to buy groceries. Pennypacker listed only herself and her daughter as members of the household, according to records. But after...
BERWICK, PA
Times News

Lehighton delays request to DA

Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Monroe business cited by PLCB

A Monroe County business has been cited by the state police enforcement office in Wilkes-Barre for violating the state liquor control code. Tobyhanna Beer & Deli Inc., Pocono Pines, was cited on Aug. 1 for selling malt or brewed beverages in excess of 192 fluid ounces in a single sale to one person for consumption off premises.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in Lackawanna County are fed up with their bumpy commute. As a construction project is underway on the Robert P. Casey highway but those on the road say the new patchwork is a bust. Eyewitness News viewers asked us what’s going on with this road work? So we went searching for […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

CSVT Northern Section Changing Traffic Patterns Today

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Traffic patterns on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) are changing today (Tuesday) in the Northern section work zone. Southbound traffic, that was using the median crossovers to the northbound lane, will now be shifted onto the recently completed section of the southbound...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

