Penn State vs. Central Michigan: Stream, TV broadcast info, injury report for Saturday

Penn State hosts Central Michigan for the second all-time meeting between the two schools on Saturday afternoon. It will be the final non-conference matchup of the season for the Nittany Lions before they jump back into Big Ten play for the remainder of the year.

Penn State is a heavy favorite at home this week following two dominant performances against Ohio and Auburn. The early results have resulted in Penn State moving up the national rankings and polls and the bowl outlook this far out looks to be New Years Six or bust. So what does Penn State do this week now that the national perspective has shifted much more favorably toward them?

We will find out starting Saturday in Beaver Stadium. Here’s what you need to know about the Week 4 matchup with the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Date: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Saturday, September 24, 2022 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Penn State vs. Central Michigan Injury Report

Penn State was able to get tight end Theo Johnson in his first game of the season last weekend at Auburn, and it looks like he will be good to go again this week barring any setbacks. But Penn State could still be down a tight end with Jerry Cross continuing to be day-to-day. The freshman would be a reserve option even if available. Brenton Strange Tyler Warren , and Johnson are the team’s top tight end options. Central Michigan is a bit banged up at the wide receiver position. Senior Dallas Dixon, the team’s second-leading receiver in 2021 will be out for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury. And Carlos Carriere, the team’s third-leading receiver this season, could be questionable this week after having his wisdom teeth removed. Carriere is considered day-to-day. Central Michigan is also monitoring the status of defensive lineman LaQuan Johnson, who has been unavailable so far this season due to an undisclosed injury situation.

Additional Pregame reading material

