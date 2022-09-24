Read full article on original website
Boebert slammed for 15 anti-veteran votes after boasting of support for troops
A Democrat hoping to defeat Lauren Boebert is calling her out for her lack of support for bills meant to help US military veterans.Adam Frisch laid out his opponent’s votes on more than a dozen pieces of legislation over the weekend after Ms Boebert, a first-term congresswoman championed by the far right and known for her racist comments about colleagues, touted her work on veterans’ affairs.“I voted for four pro-veteran bills that were signed into law and led several amendments to provide funding for mental health and other important services for our veterans,” wrote Ms Boebert in a tweet...
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Liz Cheney: GOP House member referred to Trump as 'the orange Jesus' on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON – Rep. Liz Cheney said Monday that a fellow House member called former President Donald Trump "the orange Jesus" on Jan. 6, 2021, as Republicans gathered objections to 2020 election results. Cheney also criticized Republicans who have been defending Trump after the FBI seized classified documents from his...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Liz Cheney Proposes Bill to Stop Another Jan. 6 Attack
Outgoing Wyoming GOP rep. Liz Cheney has announced proposals for a new bill which would help prevent "another effort to steal a presidential election" in the wake of January 6. In an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal, Cheney and Democrat congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (who are both part of...
Cheney says GOP leaders are treating Trump like a ‘king’ by defending him in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his allies Monday, accusing Republican leaders of treating the former president like a “king” by defending him at every turn in a federal investigation into classified documents stored at his Florida estate. “Those who...
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats
A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people. Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared...
Republicans Yank Ads for Ohio House Candidate Who Lied About Military Record
House Republicans on Thursday withdrew an Ohio ad buy of close to $1 million originally designed to support a candidate who lied about his military record, including claims he’d deployed to Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The National Republican Congressional Committee yanked the rug out from under J.R. Majewski, praised by former President Donald Trump at a rally before the primary, in the wake of a damning Associated Press report that found he exaggerated his service. Sources told Politico that the committee had purchased—and on Thursday, abandoned—$960,000 in ads backing Majewski, a QAnon proponent who attended the Capitol insurrection. The move suggests the GOP has given up hope on what might have otherwise been an easy pickup during the elections, all but ensuring that Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the Democratic incumbent, whose victory was previously threatened by redistricting, will win the seat in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.Read it at Politico
Mark Meadows' Newly Revealed Text Messages Clarify Role In Attempts To Overturn Election
Hundreds of newly revealed text messages proposing strategies to overturn the 2020 presidential election that were turned over to the House Jan. 6 committee by Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are now clarifying his alleged role in the effort, according to The Guardian. Many...
President Biden Likely to Declare New National Monument at Camp Hale in Colorado: Report
President Joe Biden will likely designate a historic military site, Camp Hale, in Colorado as a new national monument in the coming weeks. This move would be doubly strategic, as it could also ban mining and drilling in the area. Colorado’s Camp Hale is a World War II-era military training...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
CNBC
GOP megadonor Peter Thiel to host fundraiser for Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters
The invite lists Peter Thiel as the host for the Masters campaign event and says the gathering is set to take place on Sept. 30, at his $5 million home in Los Angeles. These types of events are important for Masters, who has been significantly outraised by Mark Kelly. Masters' campaign has brought in just over $4.9 million versus Kelly's $54 million.
Factbox-Oath Keepers facing seditious conspiracy trial in U.S. Capitol attack
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants linked to the far-right militia group are set to go on trial next week on charges of seditious conspiracy arising from the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters. read more.
Cowboys for Trump cofounder appeals ban from public office
SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — A New Mexico politician and Trump supporter who was removed and barred from elected office for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is attempting to appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court. Cowboys for Trump cofounder...
Meadows' texts show 'roadmap to an attempted coup,' ex-Jan. 6 investigator Riggleman says
Ex-Rep. Denver Riggleman said Jan. 6 committee investigators found texts from Ginni Thomas to Mark Meadows that shared QAnon conspiracy theories.
House Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing planned for Wednesday
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. The hearing was supposed to be the committee's ninth and final hearing, and reveal some of the information the committee said they learned this summer. Why the hearing was postponed, and when it will take place, is not clear.
Republicans will seek 'revenge' if they win back the House in November, warns Washington Post columnist
In a Monday Washington Post column, Eugene Robinson warned Americans will have to put up with "performative revenge" from Republicans if the party takes control of Congress this November. The Post columnist and MSNBC contributor said to expect "Ginned-up investigations, cruel attacks on the marginalized," and "a concocted impeachment of...
Washington Examiner
Big bank CEOs grilled on Capitol Hill: Washington Photos of the Week
The CEOs of the nation's largest banks found themselves in the hot seat this week as lawmakers grilled them on everything from overdraft fees to social issues. In two days of testimony, first before the House Financial Services Committee followed by the Senate Banking Committee, Republicans accused the executives of liberal bias, pointing to the decision by banks to pay for their employees' abortion costs. Democrats zeroed in on diversity and consumer protections.
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges his parole denial
Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F
