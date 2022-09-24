ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The Independent

Boebert slammed for 15 anti-veteran votes after boasting of support for troops

A Democrat hoping to defeat Lauren Boebert is calling her out for her lack of support for bills meant to help US military veterans.Adam Frisch laid out his opponent’s votes on more than a dozen pieces of legislation over the weekend after Ms Boebert, a first-term congresswoman championed by the far right and known for her racist comments about colleagues, touted her work on veterans’ affairs.“I voted for four pro-veteran bills that were signed into law and led several amendments to provide funding for mental health and other important services for our veterans,” wrote Ms Boebert in a tweet...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Newsweek

Liz Cheney Proposes Bill to Stop Another Jan. 6 Attack

Outgoing Wyoming GOP rep. Liz Cheney has announced proposals for a new bill which would help prevent "another effort to steal a presidential election" in the wake of January 6. In an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal, Cheney and Democrat congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (who are both part of...
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Yank Ads for Ohio House Candidate Who Lied About Military Record

House Republicans on Thursday withdrew an Ohio ad buy of close to $1 million originally designed to support a candidate who lied about his military record, including claims he’d deployed to Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The National Republican Congressional Committee yanked the rug out from under J.R. Majewski, praised by former President Donald Trump at a rally before the primary, in the wake of a damning Associated Press report that found he exaggerated his service. Sources told Politico that the committee had purchased—and on Thursday, abandoned—$960,000 in ads backing Majewski, a QAnon proponent who attended the Capitol insurrection. The move suggests the GOP has given up hope on what might have otherwise been an easy pickup during the elections, all but ensuring that Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the Democratic incumbent, whose victory was previously threatened by redistricting, will win the seat in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.Read it at Politico
OHIO STATE
CBS News

House Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing planned for Wednesday

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. The hearing was supposed to be the committee's ninth and final hearing, and reveal some of the information the committee said they learned this summer. Why the hearing was postponed, and when it will take place, is not clear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Big bank CEOs grilled on Capitol Hill: Washington Photos of the Week

The CEOs of the nation's largest banks found themselves in the hot seat this week as lawmakers grilled them on everything from overdraft fees to social issues. In two days of testimony, first before the House Financial Services Committee followed by the Senate Banking Committee, Republicans accused the executives of liberal bias, pointing to the decision by banks to pay for their employees' abortion costs. Democrats zeroed in on diversity and consumer protections.
CONGRESS & COURTS

