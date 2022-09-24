ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aidan Hutchinson is not worried about his thigh injury

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G53uU_0i8cvxgE00

Faced with an injury status for the first time in his NFL career, Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson sure doesn’t seem concerned about his wounded thigh.

After Friday’s practice session in Allen Park, Hutchinson was asked if the “Charley horse” he suffered in the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders would bother him or limit him in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I don’t think so. I’m feeling good,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson is listed as questionable for the Week 3 matchup in Minnesota. He was sidelined from practice on Wednesday and Thursday but did participate on a limited basis on Friday.

Head coach Dan Campbell didn’t seem too concerned about Hutchinson either. Campbell had this to say before Friday’s practice,

“I mean, certainly you want guys practicing. It’s always better to practice, so you get the looks, the live looks, but I’m not concerned because he’s, mentally, he’s in it. He’s a visual learner. He’ll be able to see it, and there again, he’ll run around today and they’ll work some of (DL) games and things of that nature and our fits. And so, I don’t feel like it’s concerning. It’s always better if you can practice, though, to get it real and live.”

Hutchinson also indicated that he’s played through similar injuries while at Michigan.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thigh#American Football#Lions#The Washington Commanders#The Minnesota Vikings#Campbell
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge

The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The latest Lonzo Ball update, that he still cannot run or jump, is beyond concerning

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is having serious knee issues, and the latest updates are more than just a little bit concerning. Ball has not played since Jan. 14, and the timeline continues to get worse. What was originally called knee soreness was elevated to a “small meniscus tear” that would require “minor surgery” and keep him on the sidelines for “several” weeks. He had a similar procedure on the same knee in July 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy