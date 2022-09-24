ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

BR experiencing good kite flying weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winds will be breezy over the next few days due to a tight pressure gradient from Hurricane Ian to our east and high pressure to our west. Winds will be sustained 10-15 mph with gusts in the low 20 mph range. The gusty winds and dry conditions will lead to a high fire risk this week. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the rest of Tuesday and could be in place for Wednesday as well You are encouraged not to do any outdoor burning at this time. Kite enthusiasts should have a few opportunities to take to the sky as winds will remain breezy through Thursday. Otherwise, the weather will be picture perfect through the rest of the week.
5 days of record-breaking heat for the Capital area

The hot streak is coming to an end across the Capital Area this weekend. Baton Rouge recorded record breaking heat for 5 days in a row. The first astronomical week of fall and it surely did not feel anything like fall for Baton Rouge. All records are based on readings from Ryan Field for Baton Rouge dating back to 1930.
Ascension’s Fish Bayou Floodgate now fully operational

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- After more than a year of hard work, a $3.5 million drainage project in Ascension Parish is complete. The Fish Bayou floodgate on Alligator Bayou Road is fully operational as of Tuesday, September 27, local officials say. The structure was created to alleviate flooding issues for...
Pumpkin patch opens in City of Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Now that fall is officially underway, a lot of activities are making a comeback. That includes pumpkin patches. The City of Walker says its pumpkin patch will open on Monday, Sept. 26 starting at 3 p.m. The patch is located in Sidney Hutchinson Park in the...
Fredo Bang associate Seven7Hardaway dead in Baton Rouge shooting

It has been reported that Seven7Hardaway, an associate of rapper Fredo Bang, has died after being shot in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana-based rapper was said to have been shot and killed on Tuesday night (September 20, 2022) by authorities, as reported by WBRZ. The shooting took place at Sherwood Place Apartments, just off Coursey Boulevard, around 8pm.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana

What do you usually go for when you are craving some comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Denham Springs Police invite public to Saturday’s Fall Festival

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) issued an invitation to the public Tuesday (September 27) morning. DSPD used its official Facebook page to welcome locals to the city’s Fall Festival, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in downtown Denham Springs.
Town Hall to discuss I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People across the Capital City are holding a Town Hall Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss the I-10 widening project. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said it is nearing the end of its planning phase as the state looks to widen I-10 in both directions, from Acadian Thruway to the I-10/I-110 split near Government Street. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 with major lane restrictions beginning in 2024.
