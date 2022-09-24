ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon court news

The following actions have been filed by credit card companies, or their collection agencies, for alleged defaults on credit card/loan accounts. • Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, filed the following actions: Gaetana F. Pisciotta, 674 Scenic Drive, Albrightsville, seeking $15,341.49; and John S. Cunniff, 15 Recreation Drive, Jim Thorpe, seeking $12,989.62.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Carbon County receives bids for renovation

Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Lehighton delays request to DA

Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Palmerton School District

Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday night:. • A waiver of additional charges for the late payment of real estate taxes in certain circumstances to comply with Act 57 of 2022. Act 57 now requires school districts to waive the penalty, fee, interest, or other charges when new homeowners do not receive a bill notice within the first year of owning a property. In order for a taxpayer to qualify for a waiver, they must attest they did not receive notice; provide proof of the property transfer occurring within the previous year to the tax collector; provide a waiver request to the tax collector; and provide payment of the face value of the taxes.
PALMERTON, PA
Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
CARBON COUNTY, PA

