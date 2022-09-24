Read full article on original website
Times News
Carbon court news
The following actions have been filed by credit card companies, or their collection agencies, for alleged defaults on credit card/loan accounts. • Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, filed the following actions: Gaetana F. Pisciotta, 674 Scenic Drive, Albrightsville, seeking $15,341.49; and John S. Cunniff, 15 Recreation Drive, Jim Thorpe, seeking $12,989.62.
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
Times News
Lehighton delays request to DA
Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
Times News
Group voices sewage sludge concerns Palmerton council members urged to oppose its usage
Palmerton is the latest municipality to hear a plea from a group opposed to using treated sewage sludge as fertilizer for landscaping or agriculture. Linda Christman, along with other members of Save Carbon County, approached Palmerton Borough Council about the matter on Thursday. Christman, president of Save Carbon County, told...
Times News
Palmerton School District
Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday night:. • A waiver of additional charges for the late payment of real estate taxes in certain circumstances to comply with Act 57 of 2022. Act 57 now requires school districts to waive the penalty, fee, interest, or other charges when new homeowners do not receive a bill notice within the first year of owning a property. In order for a taxpayer to qualify for a waiver, they must attest they did not receive notice; provide proof of the property transfer occurring within the previous year to the tax collector; provide a waiver request to the tax collector; and provide payment of the face value of the taxes.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
