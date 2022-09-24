ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Franklin Hoping to use QB2 Allar Again Saturday

Penn State coach James Franklin surprised some people during the team’s Week 2 win over Ohio when he put backup QB Drew Allar in the game minutes into the third quarter. In his postgame press conference, Franklin surprised more people when he revealed that Penn State planned to put Allar in during the second quarter.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State RB Kaytron Allen Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Kaytron Allen has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, making this the third straight week a Penn State running back has been recognized. Allen’s classmate, Nick Singleton, has already received Freshman of the Week honors twice this season for his performances against Ohio (10 carries, 179 yards, two touchdowns) and Auburn (10 carries, 124 yards, two touchdowns).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State to the Rose Bowl? Brett McMurphy Thinks so

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, has Penn State going to the Rose Bowl in his latest bowl projections. McMurphy has Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) facing USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) in Pasadena Jan. 2. He doesn’t have Penn State winning the Big Ten or,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Moves up in Coaches, AP Polls

Penn State is ranked No. 11 in No. 12 in this week’s coaches poll and No. 12 in the AP, rising three spots from last week in both. Penn State is the third-highest ranked Big Ten team, behind fellow Big Ten East members Ohio State and Michigan, who are numbers three and four respectively. Minnesota is the last of the four Big Ten schools ranked, making its Top 25 debut at No. 23. Minnesota is in the top 25 and Michigan State is out after Minnesota pounded Sparty, 34-7, Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of impersonating State Trooper

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Snyder County Buffalo Wild Wings. According to State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania school bus driver accused of assaulting student

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report. According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit

An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Missing Man Found Dead

Missing Man Found Dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — State Police have confirmed that 82-year-old Michael Brudnock was found dead following an extensive search in Jefferson County. “Mr. Brudnock was located deceased with no foul play suspected,” said Punxsutawney-based State Police in release issued on Monday afternoon. Brudnock, of the Punxsutawney area,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

