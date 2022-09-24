Penn State is ranked No. 11 in No. 12 in this week’s coaches poll and No. 12 in the AP, rising three spots from last week in both. Penn State is the third-highest ranked Big Ten team, behind fellow Big Ten East members Ohio State and Michigan, who are numbers three and four respectively. Minnesota is the last of the four Big Ten schools ranked, making its Top 25 debut at No. 23. Minnesota is in the top 25 and Michigan State is out after Minnesota pounded Sparty, 34-7, Saturday.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO