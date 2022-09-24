Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
nittanysportsnow.com
Franklin Hoping to use QB2 Allar Again Saturday
Penn State coach James Franklin surprised some people during the team’s Week 2 win over Ohio when he put backup QB Drew Allar in the game minutes into the third quarter. In his postgame press conference, Franklin surprised more people when he revealed that Penn State planned to put Allar in during the second quarter.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Impact of 2022 class, national rankings and an updated record prediction
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State RB Kaytron Allen Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Kaytron Allen has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, making this the third straight week a Penn State running back has been recognized. Allen’s classmate, Nick Singleton, has already received Freshman of the Week honors twice this season for his performances against Ohio (10 carries, 179 yards, two touchdowns) and Auburn (10 carries, 124 yards, two touchdowns).
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Big Ten-ACC Challenge Game Against Clemson Will Air Nov. 29 on ESPNU
On Tuesday, the tip-off time and the broadcast information were announced for the Penn State men’s basketball game against Clemson in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. The broadcast will take place on Nov. 29 at Littlejohn Coliseum at 7 pm and will be aired on ESPNU. The two teams have...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State to the Rose Bowl? Brett McMurphy Thinks so
Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, has Penn State going to the Rose Bowl in his latest bowl projections. McMurphy has Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) facing USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) in Pasadena Jan. 2. He doesn’t have Penn State winning the Big Ten or,...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Moves up in Coaches, AP Polls
Penn State is ranked No. 11 in No. 12 in this week’s coaches poll and No. 12 in the AP, rising three spots from last week in both. Penn State is the third-highest ranked Big Ten team, behind fellow Big Ten East members Ohio State and Michigan, who are numbers three and four respectively. Minnesota is the last of the four Big Ten schools ranked, making its Top 25 debut at No. 23. Minnesota is in the top 25 and Michigan State is out after Minnesota pounded Sparty, 34-7, Saturday.
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
Pennsylvania college professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of impersonating State Trooper
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Snyder County Buffalo Wild Wings. According to State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.
Pennsylvania school bus driver accused of assaulting student
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bus driver who drove kids to and from Tussey Mountain High School is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old student for allegedly not changing which seat he was sitting in, police report. According to court documents, 71-year-old Roy Cooley is facing misdemeanor charges of endangering the […]
abc23.com
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit
An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Missing Man Found Dead
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — State Police have confirmed that 82-year-old Michael Brudnock was found dead following an extensive search in Jefferson County. “Mr. Brudnock was located deceased with no foul play suspected,” said Punxsutawney-based State Police in release issued on Monday afternoon. Brudnock, of the Punxsutawney area,...
