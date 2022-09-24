MINNEAPOLIS - Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer, Bailey Ober had a career-high 10 strikeouts and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday night.Ober (2-3) threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits."I was in control of the whole game," Ober said. "I was controlling my tempo. I was keeping them off-balance and I wasn't falling behind too much. I was able to stay in attack mode and I kind of noticed these guys were swinging a lot. I was able to expand a little bit."Wallner, the...

