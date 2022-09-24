Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, hurting the Orioles’ chances of earning an AL wild card. Adley Rutschman and Ramón Urías also went deep, but Baltimore (80-74) lost for the third time in four games. The Orioles were 3 1/2 back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day. “It’s about continuing to make adjustments on both sides of the ball,” Santander said through a translator. “We know that time is running out, but there’s still time to do what we need to do.” Casas hit a two-run homer for Boston, which had dropped six in a row. Tommy Pham had three RBIs, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run single.
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night. “I’ll take four walks for a win every day,” said Judge, who scored twice. The Yankees won their first division championship since 2019 and 20th overall, tied for second-most with the Dodgers behind Atlanta’s 21. New York (95-59) secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the Division Series.
FC Cincinnati earn draw with Sounders, inch closer to playoffs
Brenner scored his 15th goal of the season and sixth of his past three games to help FC Cincinnati close
Comments / 0