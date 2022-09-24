Read full article on original website
Orioles waste 4 homers in 13-9 loss to slumping Red Sox
Baltimore wasted four homers, including two more by Anthony Santander, in a 13-9 loss to Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox, hurting the Orioles' chances of earning an AL wild card
Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again
Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the San Francisco Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2
