Owensboro Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A traffic stop on Canton Pike in Hopkinsville led to a pursuit Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Joshua Williams for speeding and he fled at over 100 mph before hitting a fence on Cadiz Road ending the pursuit. Deputies could reportedly smell...
Sheriff: Mayfield woman facing drug charges after meth found in tornado relief camper
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield woman faces drug charges after Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says meth was found in the camper she was staying in. Amy Marie Huntley of Dorothy Lane Lot M25 in Mayfield faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a woman and a child on O’Neal Avenue Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home for a disturbance and found 31-year-old Coty Flynn had picked up a woman and body slammed her causing her to lose consciousness. During...
Cadiz Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Cadiz woman was charged after an argument with another woman on Shady Lane in Trigg County Wednesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says 34-year-old Ashley McAdams was in an argument with a woman over children when she accelerated her vehicle and struck a vehicle the woman was next to.
Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail
A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
Two Charged After Oak Grove Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on Golden Pond Avenue in Oak Grove led to charges for a man and woman Wednesday. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Kainoa Correa and he failed to stop right away then a passenger in the vehicle 36-year-old Tiffany Luna got out and fled on foot.
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
Man Charged In Princeton Stabbing, Victim Flown To Hospital
Police say a suspect is in custody in connection to a stabbing that occurred on North Seminary Street in Princeton Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Shane Allison says officers responded to the 300 block of North Seminary Street for a report of a stabbing shortly after 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found 45-year old Joseph D. Traylor, of Princeton, laying on North Seminary Street with a stab wound to his chest. Officers provided life-saving measures until Caldwell County EMS arrived on the scene and Traylor was taken to Caldwell County Hospital where he was later flown by Air Evac to Deaconess in Evansville.
Woman wanted for failing to appear on DUI charge arrested; facing new DUI charge
A Louisiana woman wanted for failure to appear was arrested in Massac County on new charges last week. Metropolis police and first responders were called to a gas station after a woman was reportedly seen slumped over a steering wheel with the engine running. While speaking with the driver, identified...
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
Authorities Ask For Help In Theft Investigation
Law enforcement is asking for the community’s help identifying two people in connection to a theft on East 18th Street in Hopkinsville over the weekend. Hopkinsville Police say they are needing help identifying a man and woman in surveillance photos in connection to a maroon Oldsmobile minivan that was stolen at the 400 block of East 18th Street.
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
One Person Injured In Trigg County Tractor-Trailer Crash
One person was injured in a wreck on US 68 in Land Between the Lakes in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the tractor-trailer was eastbound near the Golden Pond target range when it ran off the road and overturned. The driver was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital.
Five-vehicle crash in Graves County sends two to hospital
A five-vehicle crash in Graves County on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred on KY 131 near Twin Hill Road. Graves County Sheriff's deputies said 22-year-old James Watkins of Calvert City stopped to turn left into a driveway. While waiting for oncoming vehicles to pass, two...
Evidence issues postpone Kings Court murder trial again
Trial that had been scheduled to begin Monday for the suspect charged in the 2018 murder of Tamara Dragoo at the King’s Court Motel on Fort Campbell Boulevard had to be rescheduled as the Commonwealth recently turned over a large amount of evidence that needs to be sifted through.
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
Man Arrested On Warrants After Resisting Arrest
A man wanted on two warrants was arrested at a home on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Jamie Jones who had outstanding warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. He was reportedly apprehended by...
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
Second Person Arrested In Logan County Home Invasion
An Elkton man has been charged Saturday in connection to a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party. Law enforcement from both counties searched the area but could not locate a crime scene.
Massac County woman shot man as he was leaving her home, police say
METROPOLIS, IL — A 59-year-old Massac County woman allegedly shot a man after an altercation occurred near her residence, police say. Metropolis Police were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Massac Memorial Hospital as they were responding to the scene, according to a Metropolis Police Department news release.
