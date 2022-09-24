Column: 3 commitments all true disciples of Christ must make

“If anyone wishes to come after Me, he must deny himself, and take up his cross daily and follow Me.” — Luke 9:23

Are you a disciple? When we think of the word “disciple,” a lot of us probably think of 12 guys in robes who followed Jesus around, usually saying or doing the wrong things, and then being taught by Jesus about what they should have done.

The Greek word “mathetes” means to be a learner or a follower. It means more than just being a “convert” or “making a decision.” It involves more than just raising your hand, or going forward and being baptized, or joining a church. It is a commitment of your life to Jesus to be His follower.

Jesus is saying if you want to be a true disciple, three commitments must characterize your life.

The first is to deny ourselves. This is more than just denying certain foods to help us lose weight or to show devotion during Lent. To deny ourselves means to set aside our urges, desires and passions and to do it every day. It means to pursue God’s desires for our lives, to deny the “big I” that wants to control your life.

God created mankind to know Him, and to be subject to Him as Lord and God. He gave us commands to follow. But in the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve saw the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil, which God had commanded them not to have, and they said, “I want that also,” and they took it and ate it.

They wanted to do what they wanted to do instead of what God had commanded them to do. They took God off of the throne of their lives and put “I” on there instead.

So to “deny yourself” means giving up control of your whole life to God. It means making Jesus the Lord of your life. To really be a disciple means that your “self” is no longer on the throne of your life: Jesus is your Lord!

Second, to be a true disciple you must take up your cross daily. When we think of a cross, we usually think of a finely crafted gold necklace, or maybe a straight stained timber like many churches display. But in Jesus’ day, the word cross always conjured up images of a man condemned to die carrying a rough-hewn, splinter-filled crossbeam on the way to a gruesome and painful execution on the hill known as the Place of the Skull.

Jesus is saying that a disciple must be willing to die for his faith. For the original disciples that was a very realistic consideration because most of the apostles were martyred for their faith, some even by crucifixion on a cross.

Our Lord wants us to be so committed to Him that we would be willing to suffer painful persecution, even if it means actual death, for the sake of staying true to Him and not losing our reward. Could you do that?

We ask soldiers in a time of war to leave their homes, families, and their jobs, in order to defend our country. We ask them to be willing to risk their lives for the greater cause of freedom. Soldiers respond because they believe the cause of freedom is worth the sacrifice.

Jesus asks us to feel the same way about Him. He wants us to see the pursuit of the Kingdom of God as worth any sacrifice.

In his book, “The Cost of Discipleship,” Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote, “When Christ calls a man, He bids him come and die.”

Third, to be a true disciple of Jesus, you must follow Him. The Greek word for “disciple” refers to a devoted learner, a follower, one who imitates the life of his teacher by obeying what he says and following in his steps. This is the single most important decision of your life. It is what it means to be made in the image of God.

Jesus is saying to you today just what the Bible says, “If any man will come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow Me.”