CBS New York
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/20 Tuesday morning forecast
Forecast: Outside of a stray shower N&E this afternoon, we'll be in better shape today with slightly cooler and less humid conditions in place. Expect highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s in the city and 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, sunshine will mix with a few clouds in the afternoon, but it will remain quiet. Expect highs in the low 80s.Looking Ahead: A round or two of showers/t'storms pushes through tomorrow night into Thursday morning. For the remainder of the day on Thursday, expect clearing skies with temperatures stuck in the 70s. As for Friday, it will be sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the 60s.
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
The Weather Channel
September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect
Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
Wet weather over Plains, Midwest to bring flash flooding risks
Rain and thunderstorms will be possible from the Great Basin into the northern Plains and along the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Friday. Flash flooding will be the greatest risk in these areas. Showers and storms will also be persistent in Florida over the next few days thanks to...
Hundreds of thousands without power as severe storms push through Midwest
As cooler air clashed with hot and humid air, volatile storms erupted, triggering heavy downpours and numerous outages across the Midwest. Severe thunderstorms were erupting over portions of the Midwest and Plains into Monday evening as much cooler air clashed with hot and humid air that had been in place over the past few days. Widespread power outages were reported Monday from Michigan to Pennsylvania.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Ian May Bring Heavy Rains and Flooding to Cuba and Florida
Reports said that Tropical Storm Ian is set to unleash heavy rains and strong winds in Cuba and eventually in Florida. Tropical Storm Ian is reported as the 9th named Hurricane hitting the Atlantic basin this season. While it is not yet on Hurricane level, Tropical Storm Ian is seen...
natureworldnews.com
Inclement Weather Possible from the Northeast US to Texas by Mid-Week [NWS]
Inclement weather in the form of heavy rainfall will possibly occur in a vast area from Northeast US to Texas by mid-week, according to the latest forecast of the National Weather Service (NWS). Based on previous reports, the occurrence of the heavy showers is likely during afternoon or evening hours.
Winter is on the way! Met Office predicts SNOW will land in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across UK with gales and rain coming
Winter is officially on its way with Met Office forecasters predicting snow in Scotland next week as temperatures plummet across the UK with gales and rain expected. The latest predictions come after snow fell in the Cairngorms and eastern Highlands late last week. And the UK is currently losing daytime at the most rapid rate in the year - roughly four to five minutes every day.
Ian’s flooding rainfall, coastal inundation to spread north well beyond Florida
Even though the storm will lose wind intensity, impacts could worsen and expand in reach as Ian tracks northward across the Southeast. AccuWeather meteorologists say impacts from powerful Hurricane Ian will last well beyond the storm's point of impact in Florida. As the calendar flips from September to October, Ian's projected path is expected to spread flooding rain and significant coastal concerns northward across the Southeast.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
natureworldnews.com
Met Office Predicts Cold and Unsettled Weather Throughout the Week With -2C Arctic Blast
A low-pressure system located north and east of the UK will bring a chilly northerly wind that will sometimes push rain and showers southwards. By the end of the week, a new and deeper area of low pressure will emerge from the northwest, perhaps delivering an even more unstable weather pattern on Friday.
Phys.org
Strong winds, heavy rains hit Bermuda as Hurricane Fiona skirts by
Gusts of 100 miles an hour and driving rain buffeted Bermuda early Friday, leaving thousands without power and fearing coastal damage as Hurricane Fiona, a powerful Category 3 storm, slid past the Atlantic island. At 6:00 am local time (0900 GMT), Fiona's center was located about 155 miles (250 kilometers)...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
Narcity
BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province. Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
