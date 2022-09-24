I make a modest living as a freelance writer, but I don't mind spending up to $1,000 a year on coffee

Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
Professional fakers are charging people up to $150 an hour to sit in their job interviews for them
Job candidates are hiring proxies to sit in job interviews for them — and some are paying up to $150 an hour for "professional" fake interviewees.
Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership
During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
RELATED PEOPLE
UPS Worker Shares Surprising Hourly Pay: 'Y'all Really Clueless'
"My husband is a UPS driver, I can vouch for this. He made me a housewife," one user commented.
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy
Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
My side hustle makes me $340,000 a year and it all started when I bought a vending machine
A MAN who bought a vending machine has made 10 times his previous income in only one year. Marcus Gram, 31, wanted to generate more income to give his son a better life, so he invested in vending machines. Gram spent about $5,000 on two refurbished vending machines. He then...
Business Insider
Everyone is trying to buy rental real estate right now, but after 15 years as a landlord I'm selling my properties for 4 reasons
I've been a landlord for 15 years and my properties have earned me extra income, but I'm ready to sell. It's a good time for sellers, for one thing, and I'm tired of dealing with my rentals. Real estate is not "passive," and it's getting harder and harder to find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I turned my crazy side hustle into a real business making $500k a year – the idea is so simple everyone can do it
AN entrepreneur has revealed he earned around $500,000 a year from his side hustle of wearing t-shirts. Jason Sadler was the founder of the company IWearYourShirt and decided to launch the venture during the 2008 recession. He told the site Wandering Aimfully that he wanted to get paid for wearing...
I'm an American who visited Dubai for the first time. Here are 11 things I wish I knew before I went.
When I visited Dubai for the first time in January, there were some things I wish I knew beforehand. The weather in January was amazing so I think the winter season is definitely the time to visit. The city is bigger than I expected, so I'd recommend hiring a guide...
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions AnsweredZelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This Scam Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs....
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My family lived in the Netherlands for 3 years. When we moved back to the US, we experienced reverse culture shock.
From how they greeted people to how they got places, this American family had trouble adjusting when they moved back to the US from the Netherlands.
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Pie shop owner was so desperate for staff that he bought a 19-room motel just to house new workers
A catering business owner has bought his own 19-room motel to house staff in a bold bid to attract workers and build his town's hospitality industry. Adrian Connors runs his family business at Mackay, in Central Queensland, which includes four cafes, four pie shops, a bar and restaurant. His recent...
Selling Your Old Stuff? How To Make the Most Money
Selling old stuff is an attractive idea for a lot of people because it serves two great functions: It gets things out of your house, and it earns you money: Win-win! See Our List: 100 Most Influential...
Suze Orman Warns That Homeowners Are 'Setting Themselves Up for Heartache' if They Don't Make This Smart Insurance Move
Don't risk ending up with a financial disaster if something goes wrong at home.
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
CNBC
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
Why Does Amazon Have Low Pay and Poor Conditions When Jeff Bezos is a Multibillionaire
There are always two sides to every story. In this particular case, there’s the third side too, for me a personal one. Just to be clear, I’m not an Amazon employee, and Jeff Bezos and I ain’t buddies. I just happened to be one of many Amazon users/customers. I self-published a book of stories on Amazon. My experience was great. The publishing process is surprisingly simple and straightforward. With an exception of my book cover, I did it all by myself, including the paperback version. This is where my story becomes interesting.
Comments / 0