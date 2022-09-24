ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Meme Coins Tamadoge and Big Eyes Coin Battling It Out, Which Mean Coin Will Be The Last Coin Standing

According to certain analysts and crypto professionals, the year 2022 for the crypto community was “the year of doom.” From May to June, the value of some significant coins reached an all-time low. During these times, the value of a number of cryptocurrencies fell precipitously, including Terra Luna, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency market is quite volatile, and many experts will tell you as much. As a result, the fact that this happened within a short period of time is not unusual.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

These three cryptocurrencies are ready to restore dignity to the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Moshnake

As the term “cryptocurrency” begins to take commonplace in the financial world, its visitors and users continue to multiply in number. Therefore, it takes more seriously dedicated crypto projects like Moshnake (MSH) to capture and maintain crypto users’ attention, affairs, and desires. We will look at the three cryptocurrencies on the checklist to bring back integrity and dignity to the crypto world.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy World#Adventure Game#Video Game#Usdt#Wenmoon Studios Ltd#Mexc#Elrond#European
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Has Become One of the Most Popular Meme Coins? Will It Surpass Cardano and ApeCoin Tokens in a Few Months?

Cryptocurrency investors know that it is risky to invest all funds in a single asset. If the market crashes and that token’s value goes down, losses can be enormous. Seasoned investors continuously hunt for new crypto assets with huge potential. They hunt for the next potential Bitcoin, Ethereum, and meme coins with practical utility. The Big Eyes Coin has been featured in many cryptocurrency news and blogs. It may soon surpass Cardano (ADA) and ApeCoin (APE) to compete with top-ranked cryptocurrencies.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

Moshnake to Revolutionize the GameFi Ecosystem: Is it Worth Your Attention like Ethereum and Quant?

GameFi is an ecosystem with great potential. Within the ecosystem are crypto projects incorporating the decentralized gaming and finance sectors to revolutionize Web3 games that financially benefit users. As gaming crypto tokens increase in the cryptocurrency market, Moshnake (MSH) is bringing nostalgia to GameFi. Moshnake (MSH) is ready to enter...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
bitcoinist.com

Can A Brand-New Cryptocurrency, Metacryp, Make A Mark In The Crypto Space While Cardano And Tron Are Trailing

The cryptocurrency market has been growing in leaps and bounds, with companies such as Facebook looking into the possibilities of incorporating them into their social media platform. The most significant factor for this exponential growth is the increase in awareness about cryptocurrencies which will continue to grow over time. Much has changed since Bitcoin (BTC), the king of cryptocurrency, was released as open-source software in 2009. Over time, thousands of cryptocurrencies have been out in the market, with new ones being created monthly.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

TOTAL CLAMPDOWN On Secret Crypto Miners – What It Means For 100s of Your Supontis Tokens’ effecting the 12% Bonus, XRP and USD Coins

Mining some cryptos is a lucrative business in the world, three crypto farms with numerous irregularities were recently discovered in Argentina. The Argentina Tax Collection Agency (AFIP) didn’t take this kindly, it conducted a raid and shut down all three. This shows us the potency of some crypto to...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Supply Slowed After Upgrade, Will It Ever Trigger Growth?

The latest upgrade on Ethereum brought many changes to the crypto network. First, the Merge will improve efficiency and make the web more scalable. Also, ETH supply is expected to be lower in the proof of stake, making it a deflationary asset. Usually, the miner’s reward on PoW is far...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Surges 7% Over Last 5 Days As Whales Accumulate

Dogecoin has observed a surge of 7% over the last five days as whales have been showing signs of accumulation behavior. Dogecoin Addresses With 100 Million To 1 Billion DOGE Have Gone Up By 5% Recently. Both Dogecoin and the general crypto market have been struggling hard in recent weeks,...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

How This Ripple Partner Launched A Crypto Payment Solution In Argentina

Tomorrow, September 27th, Ripple partner Bitso will roll out its new payment solution in Argentina. The product will enable users in the Latin American country to access the first QR code payment system in the region powered by XRP and other cryptocurrencies. Bitso is one of the largest exchanges in...
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Celo (CELO), Internet Computer (ICP) fall as Chronoly.io (CRNO) stakes claim for crypto crown

Cryptocurrency markets have performed poorly in 2022. Hit by regulatory uncertainties, global inflation, fears of economic recession, and to top it all, a war in Europe, the majority of crypto assets have witnessed massive falls this year. There has been a worrying decline in the price of some crypto assets like Celo (CELO) and Internet Computer (ICP), which hogged the limelight in 2021. Interestingly, a new crypto token, Chronoly.io (CRNO), has beaten the market trend while continuing to rise in the recently concluded presale, which was sold out. Here’s a look at how tokens like Celo (CELO), and Internet Computer (ICP) have performed, and how Chronoly.io (CRNO) is staking its claim for the crypto crown.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Invest In Trending Big Eyes Coin To Potentially Increase Your Earnings 100X Like Polkadot and Kava

Because of how easy it is to use and how secure blockchain technology is, cryptocurrency prices have steadily increased over the past several years. The focus of the market currently is on the launch of a brand-new coin each day along with attractive features such as trading, NFTs, etc. When it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, these improvements enable investors to make informed decisions that are in their best interest. This article focuses on several coins that are currently popular, such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polkadot (DOT), and KAVA Lend protocol (KAVA).
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy