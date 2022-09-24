The cryptocurrency market has been growing in leaps and bounds, with companies such as Facebook looking into the possibilities of incorporating them into their social media platform. The most significant factor for this exponential growth is the increase in awareness about cryptocurrencies which will continue to grow over time. Much has changed since Bitcoin (BTC), the king of cryptocurrency, was released as open-source software in 2009. Over time, thousands of cryptocurrencies have been out in the market, with new ones being created monthly.

