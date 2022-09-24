Read full article on original website
Times News
Rally puts spotlight on veterans suicide
Saturday’s American Legion Post 927 Keep them Alive Ride and Rally was all about saving veterans from suicide. The motorcycle ride began at The Vietnam Memorial in Palmerton and ended at the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert with a barbecue, speeches and music. The event featured several organizations...
Times News
Bikers rally to support veterans
For many soldiers, the war doesn’t end when they come home. “War does not end because governments get together and sign truces. As many of you know, war continues many years afterward,” Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann said Saturday at the 2nd Annual “Keep Them Alive Ride & Rally” in the Palmerton Borough Park.
Times News
Jim Thorpe marching band alumni night Fri.
The Jim Thorpe Band Alumni Night is this Friday for the Olympians home football against Tamaqua. Former marching band members are asked to join current band members. Report to the band room at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m. For more information email eflowers@jtasd.org.
Times News
Flags honor Nesquehoning vets
Nesquehoning’s Hometown Heroes are being honored with American flags. Motorists and residents traveling through the borough see Catawissa Street, as well as several other streets, lined with American flags, hung next to a Hometown Hero banner. “When we saw that there were flags downtown on Memorial Day, but they...
Times News
Palmerton School District
Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday night:. • A waiver of additional charges for the late payment of real estate taxes in certain circumstances to comply with Act 57 of 2022. Act 57 now requires school districts to waive the penalty, fee, interest, or other charges when new homeowners do not receive a bill notice within the first year of owning a property. In order for a taxpayer to qualify for a waiver, they must attest they did not receive notice; provide proof of the property transfer occurring within the previous year to the tax collector; provide a waiver request to the tax collector; and provide payment of the face value of the taxes.
vista.today
Chester County Home to Four of Pennsylvania’s 50 Best School Districts for Athletes
The Conestoga High School football team represents the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranks 26th among Pennsylvania's best school districts for athletes. Chester County is home to four of Pennsylvania’s 50 best school districts for athletes in 2022, according to recently published rankings by Niche.com. To determine the 2022 Best...
This Bucks County Elementary School Received a Donation From a Local Retirement Facility
The elementary school received new supplies from two local establishments. A Bucks County elementary school recently received a donation from a local retirement facility and hospice care center. Manor Elementary School, a Levittown school that is part of the Pennsbury School District, recently received a donation from Artis Senior Living...
Times News
Lehighton delays request to DA
Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Driver fled crash and abandoned car outside school, causing district lockdown, police say. A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its...
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 27, 1984
Bishop Thomas J. Welsh of the Diocese of Allentown announced the appointment of the Rev. Robert J. Wargo as pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. Rev. Wargo, 38, will replace the Rev. Leo S. Stajkowski, who has been reassigned to be pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, Reading. Father...
High school student from West Chester jams on stage with Green Day
The performance came after Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took notice of a sign being held up by the teen's friends.
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 26
Lehighton’s boys soccer team recorded a key victory on Monday, while the Indians also earned a win in field hockey action. Elsewhere, Jim Thorpe’s volleyball team kept rolling with another win. The Northwestern and Pleasant Valley volleyball teams also recorded victories. BOYS SOCCER. Lehighton-North Schuylkill. A.J. Light’s hat...
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
Times News
Schuylkill Co. Walk In Center holds pottery workshop
The Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven will host renowned potter Tim See on Saturday. Anyone interested in pottery or who’d like to get started will be fascinated watching See create his amazing works on the pottery wheel and learn some valuable techniques. Tim has been “throwing clay”...
Hundreds of University of Pennsylvania students evacuated from apartments after fire
The fire began in a microwave on the third floor.
One of the Top Stem Students in the Country is From This Bucks County School
Shlossbergethan was once of 30 students recognized for his talents in STEM. A Bucks County middle school student has been recognized as one of the top STEM student in the entire country. Ethan Benjamin Shlossberg, an 8th grader at Holicong Middle School in Doylestown, is one of the 30 finalists...
Times News
Lansford has festive start to fall
Lansford welcomed the fall season on Saturday with a fun-filled day in the borough. The ninth annual Fall Festival was held on Ridge Street and featured live music, pumpkin painting, baked goods, an assortment of food including hamburgers and homemade soup, a car show, craft vendors and plenty of socializing.
Times News
Olympians overwhelm Pine Grove
PINE GROVE – The first half of the 2022 football season has been a bit of a rough ride for Jim Thorpe. The Olympians had expected a better start to the campaign, but entered Saturday’s game at Pine Grove with just one win in their first four games.
wlvr.org
John Fetterman rallies with hundreds in Bethlehem area, slams Oz attacks
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman slammed his opponent Saturday as he rallied with hundreds at Northampton Community College. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, spoke about Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for most of his 13-minute speech. He made fun of Oz for previously blaming...
