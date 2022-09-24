ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Times News

Rally puts spotlight on veterans suicide

Saturday’s American Legion Post 927 Keep them Alive Ride and Rally was all about saving veterans from suicide. The motorcycle ride began at The Vietnam Memorial in Palmerton and ended at the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert with a barbecue, speeches and music. The event featured several organizations...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Bikers rally to support veterans

For many soldiers, the war doesn’t end when they come home. “War does not end because governments get together and sign truces. As many of you know, war continues many years afterward,” Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann said Saturday at the 2nd Annual “Keep Them Alive Ride & Rally” in the Palmerton Borough Park.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe marching band alumni night Fri.

The Jim Thorpe Band Alumni Night is this Friday for the Olympians home football against Tamaqua. Former marching band members are asked to join current band members. Report to the band room at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m. For more information email eflowers@jtasd.org.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Flags honor Nesquehoning vets

Nesquehoning’s Hometown Heroes are being honored with American flags. Motorists and residents traveling through the borough see Catawissa Street, as well as several other streets, lined with American flags, hung next to a Hometown Hero banner. “When we saw that there were flags downtown on Memorial Day, but they...
NESQUEHONING, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Kutztown, PA
Education
City
Kutztown, PA
Kutztown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Times News

Palmerton School District

Palmerton Area School District’s board of directors approved the following items Tuesday night:. • A waiver of additional charges for the late payment of real estate taxes in certain circumstances to comply with Act 57 of 2022. Act 57 now requires school districts to waive the penalty, fee, interest, or other charges when new homeowners do not receive a bill notice within the first year of owning a property. In order for a taxpayer to qualify for a waiver, they must attest they did not receive notice; provide proof of the property transfer occurring within the previous year to the tax collector; provide a waiver request to the tax collector; and provide payment of the face value of the taxes.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton delays request to DA

Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 27, 1984

Bishop Thomas J. Welsh of the Diocese of Allentown announced the appointment of the Rev. Robert J. Wargo as pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. Rev. Wargo, 38, will replace the Rev. Leo S. Stajkowski, who has been reassigned to be pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, Reading. Father...
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 26

Lehighton’s boys soccer team recorded a key victory on Monday, while the Indians also earned a win in field hockey action. Elsewhere, Jim Thorpe’s volleyball team kept rolling with another win. The Northwestern and Pleasant Valley volleyball teams also recorded victories. BOYS SOCCER. Lehighton-North Schuylkill. A.J. Light’s hat...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Carbon environmental center programs

Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Schuylkill Co. Walk In Center holds pottery workshop

The Walk In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven will host renowned potter Tim See on Saturday. Anyone interested in pottery or who’d like to get started will be fascinated watching See create his amazing works on the pottery wheel and learn some valuable techniques. Tim has been “throwing clay”...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Times News

Lansford has festive start to fall

Lansford welcomed the fall season on Saturday with a fun-filled day in the borough. The ninth annual Fall Festival was held on Ridge Street and featured live music, pumpkin painting, baked goods, an assortment of food including hamburgers and homemade soup, a car show, craft vendors and plenty of socializing.
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

Olympians overwhelm Pine Grove

PINE GROVE – The first half of the 2022 football season has been a bit of a rough ride for Jim Thorpe. The Olympians had expected a better start to the campaign, but entered Saturday’s game at Pine Grove with just one win in their first four games.
PINE GROVE, PA
wlvr.org

John Fetterman rallies with hundreds in Bethlehem area, slams Oz attacks

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman slammed his opponent Saturday as he rallied with hundreds at Northampton Community College. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, spoke about Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for most of his 13-minute speech. He made fun of Oz for previously blaming...
BETHLEHEM, PA

