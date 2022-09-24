Read full article on original website
Times News
Carbon chips away at funds
Carbon County has spent a little more than $1.2 million of its $12.46 million allocation from American Rescue Plan funding, officials report. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich provided an update on how the money is being spent to benefit the county. Of the $12,466,602, a total of $1,283,479.94 was spent...
Drivers in for the long haul for Casey Highway repairs
JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drivers in Lackawanna County are fed up with their bumpy commute. As a construction project is underway on the Robert P. Casey highway but those on the road say the new patchwork is a bust. Eyewitness News viewers asked us what’s going on with this road work? So we went searching for […]
Times News
Carbon County receives bids for renovation
Fifteen bids were received for five contracts for a building renovation project for Carbon County Children and Youth Services. On Thursday, the county commissioners opened the bids through PennBid for the five contracts, which will cover phase 1 of the 525 Iron St., Lehighton building renovations. Phase one includes preparing...
Times News
Palmerton workers get raises
Palmerton’s Public Works Department workers have a new contract that includes wage increases for the next three years. On a 6-1 vote, borough council on Thursday approved a three-year contract for the Public Works Department, retroactive to Sept. 1. Council President Terry Costenbader, who was opposed, explained his vote...
Times News
Group voices sewage sludge concerns Palmerton council members urged to oppose its usage
Palmerton is the latest municipality to hear a plea from a group opposed to using treated sewage sludge as fertilizer for landscaping or agriculture. Linda Christman, along with other members of Save Carbon County, approached Palmerton Borough Council about the matter on Thursday. Christman, president of Save Carbon County, told...
homenewspa.com
Northampton Borough Council considers fire tax
With the Northampton Volunteer Fire Department faced with increasing costs and an impending need for new fire trucks, the Northampton Borough Council has started to consider whether it is time for a fire tax to help support the department. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler started the discussion during council’s September 22 meeting....
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Nesquehoning/Packer, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Towamensing Township, Trachsville Road bridge repair between Route 209 and Pohopoco Road, 7...
Times News
Palmerton buying two police vehicles
Palmerton plans to use American Rescue Funds to purchase two new vehicles for its police department. Borough council on a unanimous measure Thursday agreed to order a pair of 2023 models. Councilman Kris Hoffner said the total cost of the two vehicles is $92,846. Hoffner said council plans to apply...
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Times News
Lehighton delays request to DA
Unable to agree on wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors is postponing sending a letter to the Carbon County District Attorney’s office requesting an investigation over whether the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation constituted criminal activity. “I think it should be worded stronger...
wkok.com
CSVT Northern Section Changing Traffic Patterns Today
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Traffic patterns on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) are changing today (Tuesday) in the Northern section work zone. Southbound traffic, that was using the median crossovers to the northbound lane, will now be shifted onto the recently completed section of the southbound...
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
thevalleyledger.com
Household Document Shredding Event
Lamont McClure and the Department of Public Works will hold a Household Document Shredding event for Northampton County residents only on Saturday, October 8th from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at the Department of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Participants are requested not to arrive before the 10AM starting...
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
Times News
Carbon environmental center programs
Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill has announced the following events. Most programs offered in-person with limited attendance. See program descriptions for details at www.carboneec.org/publicprograms. Additional information is also on CCEEC’s Facebook page. Registration for events are taken by phone. Call 570-645-8597. CCEEC is located at 151...
Elk missing for 2 days is returned to Northampton County owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
Times News
Fire companies respond to fire at bar
Nesquehoning fire departments responded to a reported dwelling fire at a bar in the borough early Monday morning. Nesquehoning Hose Company fire Chief John McArdle said the call came in at 4:24 a.m. to Confessions Tavern, 239 W. Catawissa St. When crews arrived, firefighters found fire on the exterior of...
Catalytic converters, gun stolen out of cars in Carbon County
EAST SIDE BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say that on Wednesday, various items, including catalytic converters were stolen from three cars in Carbon County. PSP say that the cars were parked at the East Side Inn parking lot. According to PSP, someone broke into the three vehicles and stole the following items: […]
Times News
Monroe County crashes
State police reported the following crashes in Monroe County:. • State police at Stroudsburg reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 14 along Route 33 in Hamilton Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Nilsa M. Doval, 56, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2019 Subaru Forester, and Duane B. Richmond,...
Times News
Vehicle stop leads to wanted person
A vehicle stop in Carbon County led the arrest of the driver on warrants. State police at Lehighton said a 1997 Ford F-150 truck was stopped for vehicle code violations on Sept. 23 at 12:29 a.m. in the 4900 block of Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township. The driver was identified as Cher Moser, 50, of Kunkletown. It was learned at the stop that her driver’s license was under suspension - DUI related. It was also learned she had active warrants for her arrest out of the Carbon County and Monroe County sheriff offices and also by state police at Lehighton.
