BRISTOL – UFO? Not so. The train of lights spotted at night this past weekend was actually the SpaceX Starlink satellites being launched from Florida according to experts. Several residents took to social media upon spotting the lights, with some thinking that they were an unidentified flying object. The lights were seen in the Northwest sky throughout the U.S. and Canada, following the SpaceX launch this past Friday.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO