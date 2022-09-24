ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Second Case of West Nile Virus Reported in Vinton County

By Staff Reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

MCARTHUR – A second positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool has been detected within the county. This pool was part of the department’s regular surveillance activities in the Village of McArthur.

Vinton's Environmental Health Division will be going out to the area to treat the surrounding area.

Vinton Health Department is encouraging residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, including eliminating potential breeding sites around their homes, in order to prevent mosquito-borne disease like West Nile Virus. The primary way people get West Nile Virus is through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Most people who become infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Less than 1 percent of infected people develop a serious neurologic illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues).

There are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent West Nile Virus infection. Mosquitoes can live indoors and outdoors, and some types bite during the day while others bite at dusk and dawn. Please follow these tips to avoid mosquito bites:

• Use EPA-registered repellents according to label instructions.

• Wear long sleeves, long pants and long socks when outdoors.

• Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection.

• Treat clothing and gear such as pant, boots, socks and tents with a product containing permethrin, or buy permethrin-treated clothing and gear. Do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

• Mosquito-proof your home: Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.

• Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water on a regular basis from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths.

Learn more about mosquitoes and West Nile Virus on the Vinton County Health Department website at www.vintonohhealth.org. You can also stop in at the health department to pick up mosquito dunks for your standing water or to pick up mosquito repellant.

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
