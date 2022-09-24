Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Early Voting Starts Thursday in Illinois, Vote-by-Mail Ballots Going Out
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Thursday in Illinois. That’s the same day local elections officials will be sending out vote-by-mail ballots voters requested. Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said initial early voting will happen at local county clerk’s offices starting Thursday. That’s the first phase of early voting.
977wmoi.com
Illinois Department on Aging to Retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate
The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed...
977wmoi.com
WIRC Reopens Project Santa Applications for a Limited Time
The holiday season can be an especially stressful time for lower income families who are doing their best to make ends meet. The colder winter weather, combined with their already existing financial issues, can lead to holidays filled with uncertainty instead of celebration. That is why local nonprofit Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) offers a holiday social service program called Project Santa. As of September 12, 2022, applications for the popular program are now open for a limited time.
977wmoi.com
Gasoline Prices See Slight Increase in Illinois
The price of gasoline in Illinois is on the rise. The average price of a gallon of gas in Illinois is at $3.97, up six cents from a week ago. According to AAA, the national average is now at $3.73 a gallon. The slight price hike is being blamed on refinery issues in the Midwest and on the West Coast. Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact gas prices unless the storm takes an unexpected path towards the refineries in Texas and Louisiana.
Comments / 0