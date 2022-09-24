Read full article on original website
IDOT Holding Another Round Of Open Houses For Seasonal Employment
(Springfield, IL) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding a second series of open houses for people interested in applying for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal statewide. Both Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers are being hired to help maintain more than 45-thousand lane miles statewide during winter. Applications for the positions must be submitted online. More than 25-hundred temporary winter positions are open.
Secretary of State Jesse White’s Office touts the success of a program designed to crack down on uninsured drivers
Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is touting the success of a program designed to catch those driving without car insurance. The electronic automobile insurance verification system runs a random check twice a year to ensure Illinois drivers have a policy as required by law says Secretary White’s spokesperson Henry Haupt.
Illinois Selling $2.6B In Soybean And Corn To Taiwanese Government
(Chicago, IL) — Illinois is selling a large amount of soybeans and corn to Taiwan. Governor Pritzker announced a letter of intent for the Taiwanese government to purchase two-billion-dollars of Illinois soybeans and 600-million-dollars of Illinois corn over the next two years. The agreement follows a 2019 two-year agreement for over two-point-two-billion-dollars in crop sales.
Illinois Encourages Retirees To Claim Property Tax Rebate
(Springfield, IL) — The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees to claim their property tax rebate. Residents who weren’t required to file a state income tax return for 2021 could be eligible to claim a property tax rebate of up to 300-dollars. They must submit a form to the Illinois Department of Revenue on or before October 17th.
Illinois To Vote On Workers’ Rights Amendment In November
(Springfield, IL) — Illinois voters will decide this fall on whether to add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment question will be appearing on the November ballot. The question will ask voters whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively. The amendment would need 60-percent approval by the electorate in order to pass.
Gov Pritzker calls for resignation of embattled Democrat lawmakers, Republicans critical
With the most recent lawmaker charged with bribery pleading not guilty, statehouse Republicans are critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pre-election call for the resignation of embattled Democrats. After being indicted on bribery charges and lying to the FBI in a case related to the red light camera industry, state Sen. Emil Jones III pleaded not guilty Friday. Pritzker had earlier said Jones should resign. Friday, after Jones pleaded not guilty, Pritzker doubled down.
