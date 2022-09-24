ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Wiig
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart People#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Linus Company Walmart#Target
msn.com

Dachshunds' Reactions to Realizing They're at Grandma's House Are Just the Best

Everyone loves going to grandma and grandpa's house. It's a fun break from your nagging parents, and they usually spoil you with treats! This is the case for dogs too, and these two pup were thrilled to find out they were visiting their grandparents!. TikTok user @the_belle_doxies recently shared a...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Kid With Name Like Something In A Bathroom Gets Teased, Parents Shocked

When it comes to figuring out what to call a baby, there are thousands of names to choose from, but even the most common ones can be subject to ridicule when the child reaches school. Kids can be pretty creative when it comes to making fun of others, so no name is truly safe, but there are definitely some names that are more likely to be the target of teasing. One name that it seems so obvious would cause torment was picked by a set of parents who somehow were caught off-guard years later when their son went to school. A friend of theirs explained what happened on Quora.
KIDS
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Bold Refusal to Leave 'Nana's' House Has Us Laughing Out Loud

The more videos we watch, the more we realize how similar pets and kids are. Kids will cry and complain and cry some more until they get their way. We used to think it was easier with dogs because they will listen to anything you say. But they're starting to get too smart for their own good, mimicking spoiled kids. Just take for example TikTok doggo @aidendadoodle.
PETS
Mashed

Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out

Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
BuzzFeed

Employees Are Sharing Secrets They Were Never Supposed To Find Out About Their Jobs And I Can't Stop Scrolling

"The factory I work at makes plastic bags for food packaging. After our breaks, we're supposed to wash our hands before returning to the production line in case we have residual food particles on our hands, especially peanuts and other allergens or meats, grease, and things that could contaminate the plastic bags. Probably 95% of the people working here don't wash their hands after breaks."
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy