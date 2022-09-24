3 Hair Habits Experts Swear By To Prevent Thinning And Boost Thickness

Shutterstock

Some people are just born with thicker hair. Genetics plays a major role in the hair type and texture we have, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate what you’ve been given and make the most out of your unique beauty traits. But you may still long for thicker hair that looks healthy and shiny, and before you spend another dime on products like shampoos and serums that claim they can give you a whole different head of hair, it’s important to know their limitations — as well as what CAN work. Adding a few good hair habits into your everyday routine is always a good idea, whether you love the hair you have or want to give it a little boost. These are the three hair habits experts swear by to prevent thinning and boost thickness.

Start With Your Diet

The absolute most important factor when it comes to the health of your hair (and simply your health) is the foods you eat. “Hair loss is something that needs to be addressed from the inside, not just the outside,” says Fabio Scalia, the artistic director and owner of Fabio Scalia salons. Scalia recommends staying away from inflammatory foods such as gluten, and including more foods that can help stimulate hair growth such as mushrooms and oysters. Avocados are a great food choice as well, as are ginger, salmon and parsley.

Don’t Sleep On Supplements

Today’s hair supplements are so much more sophisticated than they used to be and the ones that stand out thoughtfully incorporate essential vitamins and minerals for hair health, but also plants like Ashwagandha that can help regulate the body’s cortisol levels (stress is a very common cause of hair shedding).

Fabio recommends rigorous vitamin boosting for three month intervals (especially during the fall and spring because they are transitioning seasons). “Product-wise, Nutrafol supplements are very high quality and include all vitamins that will make a big difference in terms of preventing hair loss and boosting thickness (Biotin, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, B12),” Scalia says. “During those months when you are doing rigorous vitamin boosting, you can also use a growth stimulator directly on the scalp, such as Nutrafol’s growth activator.”

Don’t Over-Style Your Hair

Are you devoted to your curling iron? Do you frequently style your hair in tight buns or ponytails that pull at the root? The key habit change here involves doing less to your hair to give your roots a rest.

“Pay greater attention to your daily routine, and don’t over style your hair if you are experiencing hair loss and hair thinning,” Scalia says. “Washing your hair everyday is also not recommended. Avoid creating too much pressure and tension on your scalp. Don’t stop blow drying your hair but simply become more aware, and definitely avoid using metal brushes. Don’t wear hats or head scarves for long periods of time. Ponytails or any hair styling that creates tension and pulling for long periods of time are also not advised.”

Other expert recommendations to keep in mind include avoiding shampoos that contain sulfates and massaging your hair with a high-quality oil like jojoba oil to increase circulation and give hair follicles a boost.

When it comes to hair health, it isn’t about one thing you do once in awhile, but rather creating a routine with simple steps that work now and in the future.