ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

3 Hair Habits Experts Swear By To Prevent Thinning And Boost Thickness

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29L5Ci_0i8cnyhv00
Shutterstock

Some people are just born with thicker hair. Genetics plays a major role in the hair type and texture we have, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate what you’ve been given and make the most out of your unique beauty traits. But you may still long for thicker hair that looks healthy and shiny, and before you spend another dime on products like shampoos and serums that claim they can give you a whole different head of hair, it’s important to know their limitations — as well as what CAN work. Adding a few good hair habits into your everyday routine is always a good idea, whether you love the hair you have or want to give it a little boost. These are the three hair habits experts swear by to prevent thinning and boost thickness.

Start With Your Diet

The absolute most important factor when it comes to the health of your hair (and simply your health) is the foods you eat. “Hair loss is something that needs to be addressed from the inside, not just the outside,” says Fabio Scalia, the artistic director and owner of Fabio Scalia salons. Scalia recommends staying away from inflammatory foods such as gluten, and including more foods that can help stimulate hair growth such as mushrooms and oysters. Avocados are a great food choice as well, as are ginger, salmon and parsley.

Don’t Sleep On Supplements

Today’s hair supplements are so much more sophisticated than they used to be and the ones that stand out thoughtfully incorporate essential vitamins and minerals for hair health, but also plants like Ashwagandha that can help regulate the body’s cortisol levels (stress is a very common cause of hair shedding).

Fabio recommends rigorous vitamin boosting for three month intervals (especially during the fall and spring because they are transitioning seasons). “Product-wise, Nutrafol supplements are very high quality and include all vitamins that will make a big difference in terms of preventing hair loss and boosting thickness (Biotin, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, B12),” Scalia says. “During those months when you are doing rigorous vitamin boosting, you can also use a growth stimulator directly on the scalp, such as Nutrafol’s growth activator.”

Don’t Over-Style Your Hair

Are you devoted to your curling iron? Do you frequently style your hair in tight buns or ponytails that pull at the root? The key habit change here involves doing less to your hair to give your roots a rest.

“Pay greater attention to your daily routine, and don’t over style your hair if you are experiencing hair loss and hair thinning,” Scalia says. “Washing your hair everyday is also not recommended. Avoid creating too much pressure and tension on your scalp. Don’t stop blow drying your hair but simply become more aware, and definitely avoid using metal brushes. Don’t wear hats or head scarves for long periods of time. Ponytails or any hair styling that creates tension and pulling for long periods of time are also not advised.”

Other expert recommendations to keep in mind include avoiding shampoos that contain sulfates and massaging your hair with a high-quality oil like jojoba oil to increase circulation and give hair follicles a boost.

When it comes to hair health, it isn’t about one thing you do once in awhile, but rather creating a routine with simple steps that work now and in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
shefinds

These 4 Supplements Are The Secret To Aging Well, Experts Say

As we age it becomes increasingly important to take care of our nutritional needs and ensure we stay in good health. A balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and quality protein is most important — but supplements are a great aid that provide a way to bridge any gaps in your nutrition. If you’re interested in boosting your energy or taking steps to make your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy, Tatyana Franklin, a professional pharmacist, founder and Owner of Skin Rx-Pert LLC, suggests four supplements that are the secret to aging well.
HEALTH
shefinds

3 Harsh Haircuts That Age You Instantly

While aging is inevitable, beautiful and something to be proud of, some haircuts can make us look older than we are, and not frame our features as well as others can. For this reason, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for three haircut suggestions to avoid if your goal is to maintain a youthful look, or just a trendy one for fall! Read on for tips and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Growth#Hair Loss#Good Hair#Vitamin E#Genetics
shefinds

The One Type Of Bread Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, bread. Who could live without it? We make sandwiches on it, dip it in sauce, and spread it with toppings like butter and avocado. And despite what you may have been led to believe in the past, not all bread is terrible for you—in fact, in moderation, it can be a great part of your daily diet. However, there is one type of bread that health experts say you should definitely steer clear of if you care about your overall health, and especially if you’re trying to lose weight or avoid inflammation.
WEIGHT LOSS
The US Sun

Is lemon water good for you?

LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Speed Up Aging

This post has been updated since its initial 05/15/22 publish date to include more expert insight. In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with experts to learn more about two specific drinks that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!

If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Dark Spots ‘Disappear’

If you’ve already stocked up on more spot-lightening products that you can fit on your shelves, you know too well: dark spots are a stubborn skincare concern to treat. Dark spots on the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation, can come about for a number of reasons that include pregnancy, hormonal changes, exposure to UV light, and aging. No matter what the reason for them, it may be your constant skincare pursuit to help fade and get rid of them. Dealing with dark spots can be frustrating, but knowing which ingredients the experts themselves rely on to lighten spots can help. Dermatologists swear by this serum to make dark spots disappear.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More

While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
188K+
Followers
4K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy