ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column

By Jim Verhulst
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZjQH_0i8cntII00
An immigrant family makes their way to the bus transporting from St. Andrews in Edgartown, Mass., to Vineyard Haven and the ferry to Woods Hole on Sept. 16, 2022. Gov. Ron DeSantis took the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, to a new level by catching officials flat-footed in Martha's Vineyard, Mass., with two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants. [ RON SCHLOERB | AP ]

We live in a partisan age, and our news habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to broaden our collective outlook with essays beyond the range of our typical selections.

FROM THE LEFT

From “How Democrats Can Turn the Tables on DeSantis,” by Ross Barkan in The Atlantic.

The context, from the author: Republicans’ cruel immigration tactics present an opportunity for blue cities.

The excerpt: Democrats of all ideological stripes should use this moment to celebrate the very places that could become permanent homes for migrants fleeing violence and economic calamity. Since the pandemic-induced crime spike, Trump Republicans have inveighed against big cities, taking up an incendiary and racially coded 20th-century playbook to throw Democrats on the defensive. ... Political leaders who care about immigrants should declare, affirmatively and loudly, Yes, send them here. Send them to New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Send them to Cleveland, Detroit and St. Louis. And send them to the cosmopolitan cities trapped in red states that will welcome migrants. San Antonio, Houston and Miami are enriched by refugees and their children, people who have fled oppression for a better life in America.

From “The Goal Shouldn’t Be Ending Poverty. The Goal Should Be Human Flourishing,” by Elliot Haspel in Jacobin.

The context, from the author: The poverty line is arbitrary, and many who clear the threshold are still suffering in ways no decent society should allow. The true goal of public policy shouldn’t be nudging people over the poverty line but enabling people to lead good lives.

The excerpt: Flourishing is not an abstraction, and it goes beyond mere pleasure or prosperity. Harvard professor Tyler VanderWeele, who leads the Human Flourishing Program, suggests flourishing encompasses the measurable domains of happiness and life satisfaction; mental and physical health; meaning and purpose; character and virtue; and close social relationships. A sixth domain, that of financial and material stability, crosses the other five as a prerequisite for flourishing. Eliminating poverty is thus essential but not an end in and of itself: eliminating poverty is a necessary but insufficient enabling factor for people to live whatever they define as the good life.

From “DeSantis’ Heartless Migrant Stunt Provides a Preview of 2024,” by John Cassidy in The New Yorker.

The context, from the author: (Gov. Ron DeSantis’) central insight ... is that the best way to unify a party of the right these days is to mercilessly attack educated progressives wherever they can be found — in politics, the media, education, business or wherever.

The excerpt: Like the demagogue he is likely to face in the 2024 GOP primary, the Florida governor has learned that, in today’s Disunited States of America, and particularly in today’s GOP, eye-catching gestures can trump substance, stoking resentments can trump logic, and trampling on social norms — such as the one that says you shouldn’t exploit vulnerable people for your own political ambitions — often gets rewarded. In the run-up to 2024, we can expect more of the same.

FROM THE RIGHT

From “When Did the GOP Become Pro-Choice?” by Jon Schweppe in The American Conservative.

The context, from the author: Many Republicans in Congress are embracing a “federalist” approach to abortion that would condemn millions of unborn children to death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0i8cntII00

The excerpt: Election Day is less than 50 days away, and many Republicans in Washington have decided to signal that they have no interest in doing anything for babies at the federal level. What kind of message is that? It sounds pretty pro-choice: not quite pro-abortion, but not really pro-life, either.

From “Welcome to Schrödinger’s Pandemic,” by Jim Geraghty in The National Review.

The context, from the author: The president says the pandemic is over, yet his administration is keeping the state of emergency in effect and apparently the plan is to hope that no one notices.

The excerpt: The problem is that several Biden-administration policies rest upon the argument that the pandemic is not over. Much like Schrödinger’s cat being both simultaneously alive and dead, the pandemic is both over and not over, depending upon what Biden and his administration need at any given moment.

From “Welcome To The Green New Deal, California,” by David Harsanyi in The Federalist.

The context, from the author: Transitioning from modernity to windmills and candles isn’t progress, it’s regression. And California is leading the way.

The excerpt: You can scaremonger about climate change all day long and ratchet it up to insane levels, but no one escapes the laws of physics or economics. California has been forced to extend the life of its last nuclear power plant at Diablo Canyon and gas-fired power plants to save the state from being plunged into darkness rather than the occasional blackout. As it turns out, most people are only theoretically fans of deindustrialization.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Why can’t America do great things anymore? | Letters

Puerto Ricans need water after Fiona’s rampage | Sept. 22. In October 2017, the Times published the following abbreviated article I had written after Hurricane Maria demolished parts of Puerto Rico, followed by Donald Trump’s disastrous response:. Let’s show the world and the country who built the Panama...
U.S. POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian, a ‘potential historic catastrophe,’ takes aim at Tampa Bay

It’s been 101 years since a major hurricane struck Tampa Bay. That lucky streak may end with Hurricane Ian. Ian, a strengthening Category 2 hurricane as of 8 p.m. Monday, has steadied its course and is headed eastward through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, where the National Hurricane Center tracks it to approach the Pinellas County coast as a major hurricane by Wednesday night.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis on Ian: ‘Make preparations now’

As Tropical Storm Ian rapidly strengthens over the western Caribbean Sea, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday told Floridians to prepare — and to do it now. “The path of this is still uncertain,” DeSantis said at a late morning news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. “The impacts will be broad throughout the state of Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
Tampa Bay Times

We believe Herschel Walker | Column

When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”. Maya Angelou, meet Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. Here he is on the Inflation Reduction Act: “A lot of money, it’s going to trees. . . . We’ve got enough trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?”
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Independent

Hurricane Ian – live: Cuba hit by total blackout as 2 million evacuate in Florida

Two people have died and the power supply has been severed to Cuba’s entire population of 11 million after Hurricane Ian hammered one of the island’s main power plants.The hurricane is now gathering strength and bearing down on Florida as the state races to prepare for a “life-threatening” storm expected to pass over the Florida Keys.More than 2.5 million Floridians have been placed under evacuation orders or warnings with the sprawling storm on track to make landfall as a Category 3 or Category 4 hurricane later today.Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to heed warnings to evacuate to higher ground...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Live updates: Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, Tampa Bay

Floridians woke up Monday to Hurricane Ian, a storm that is expected to quickly strengthen to a major hurricane as it bears down on the state. The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning placed Tampa Bay under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch. Tampa Bay remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about Ian’s path.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ian becomes hurricane, Tampa Bay still in its sights

Tropical Storm Ian intensified overnight into a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center, and forecasters expect the storm will be a major hurricane by the end of the day. The Tampa Bay area remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal...
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Ian now Category 3, on its way to Tampa Bay as major hurricane

After a night of intensification, Hurricane Ian has emerged as a major hurricane Tuesday — still following its track toward Tampa Bay. The Category 3 storm is just off the coast of Cuba, about 5 miles south of Pinar Del Río and 175 miles southwest of the Dry Tortugas, according to a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is moving north at about 12 mph and forecasters expect the storm to turn toward the north-northeast while beginning to slow Tuesday night into Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough orders 300,000 to evacuate

TAMPA — Hillsborough County ordered residents in its coastal areas and people living in mobile and manufactured houses to evacuate their homes Monday in advance of Hurricane Ian. The order, effective at 2 p.m. Monday, could mean more than 300,000 people will be evacuated. Forty-nine schools are scheduled to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
77K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy