weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrests For September 27th
Dusty Trammell, 24 of Gaylesville, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Centre Police Departmnet. Christopher Dix, 47 of Gadsden, Failure to Appear on Previous Charge of Theft of Property 4th degree and Failure to appear on previous charge of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department.
Man allegedly impersonating law enforcement at Marshall County bars held on $100k bond
A man has been charged with posing as a law enforcement officer at local bars and nightclubs in Marshall County.
Calhoun Most Wanted – September 27, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses
At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds
Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Newnan Times-Herald
Man charged, residents concerned after high-speed chases
A man is in custody after a police chase that reached speeds over 100 mph through downtown Newnan. De Eric Clark, 23, of Canton, Mississippi, is currently in custody at the Coweta County Jail. The incident occurred Monday morning when the suspect was being pursued by authorities in South Fulton...
wrganews.com
Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation
A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
weisradio.com
3-ALARM FIRE IN BLAIRTOWN COMMUNITY
A 9-1-1 call to a mobile fire with smoke coming from the structure was placed around 8:30 this morning in the Blairtown community, about 4 miles south of Centre. The home suffered major smoke and some fire damage. The Ellisville, Centre, and Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with...
Cobb Police investigating allegation of 'inappropriate conduct' at Marietta cheer gym
MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police confirmed on Monday they are investigating an allegation of inappropriate conduct stemming from a Marietta cheerleading gym that involved a child victim. The department told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn they could not comment further on the allegations because of the victim's status as a...
fox5atlanta.com
19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
Newnan Times-Herald
Man in custody after high-speed pursuit through Newnan
A man is in custody after a police chase that reached speeds over 100 mph through downtown Newnan. The incident occurred Monday morning when the suspect was being pursued by authorities in South Fulton county. The chase entered Coweta County, and members from the Newnan Police Department and Coweta County...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Commission Disburses ARPA Funds
The Cherokee County Communications District is receiving $40,000 in ARPA Funds for premium pay related to COVID during the pandemic. EMA Director, Shawn Rogers, had approached the Commission for a $250,000 appropriation to cover the premium pay and the balance for equipment. He said the 9-1-1 Communications District is down to one console. One went out and he is now using the backup unit.
weisradio.com
Sand Rock Swears in New Town Council Member
Amanda Moses takes the oath of office last week to become a Sand Rock Town Council member as her husband, Brody Moses, holds the Bible. Amanda Moses is a native of Pell CIty and has lived in Sand Rock since 2013. A graduate of Jacksonville State University, Moses said she is passionate about doing whatever is needed to help the town.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County mom who lost both sons in fire thanks supportive community
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - On Friday, Kati Lawrence and her husband had their world turned upside down. Both their 17-year-old son Robert Deaton and their 13-year-old son Caleb Deaton were consumed in a fire that also destroyed their home. A GoFundMe page created on Saturday to help the parents financially...
Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars
A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 24th
Anthony Williams, age 31 of Anniston – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd Degree;. James Moyer, age 32 of Piedmont – Probation Revocation;. Hank Rumley, Rising Fawn, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, UPOCS x3 and UPODOP x3;. Spencer Rodgers, age 29...
southerntorch.com
Burglary in Collinsville over the weekend and Chase on Monday, keeps Law Enforcement busy
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Selma man was arrested for burglarizing storage units in Collinsville on Sunday. A piece of Hwy 75 was re-routed on Monday while Law Enforcement attempted to stop a man with homicidal and suicidal ideations. On Sunday, September 18th, an Officer with the Collinsville Police...
