The Cherokee County Communications District is receiving $40,000 in ARPA Funds for premium pay related to COVID during the pandemic. EMA Director, Shawn Rogers, had approached the Commission for a $250,000 appropriation to cover the premium pay and the balance for equipment. He said the 9-1-1 Communications District is down to one console. One went out and he is now using the backup unit.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO