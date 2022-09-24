ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Arrests For September 27th

Dusty Trammell, 24 of Gaylesville, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance by the Centre Police Departmnet. Christopher Dix, 47 of Gadsden, Failure to Appear on Previous Charge of Theft of Property 4th degree and Failure to appear on previous charge of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department.
Calhoun Most Wanted – September 27, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses

At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds

Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
Man charged, residents concerned after high-speed chases

A man is in custody after a police chase that reached speeds over 100 mph through downtown Newnan. De Eric Clark, 23, of Canton, Mississippi, is currently in custody at the Coweta County Jail. The incident occurred Monday morning when the suspect was being pursued by authorities in South Fulton...
Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation

A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
3-ALARM FIRE IN BLAIRTOWN COMMUNITY

A 9-1-1 call to a mobile fire with smoke coming from the structure was placed around 8:30 this morning in the Blairtown community, about 4 miles south of Centre. The home suffered major smoke and some fire damage. The Ellisville, Centre, and Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with...
Man in custody after high-speed pursuit through Newnan

A man is in custody after a police chase that reached speeds over 100 mph through downtown Newnan. The incident occurred Monday morning when the suspect was being pursued by authorities in South Fulton county. The chase entered Coweta County, and members from the Newnan Police Department and Coweta County...
Cherokee County Commission Disburses ARPA Funds

The Cherokee County Communications District is receiving $40,000 in ARPA Funds for premium pay related to COVID during the pandemic. EMA Director, Shawn Rogers, had approached the Commission for a $250,000 appropriation to cover the premium pay and the balance for equipment. He said the 9-1-1 Communications District is down to one console. One went out and he is now using the backup unit.
Sand Rock Swears in New Town Council Member

Amanda Moses takes the oath of office last week to become a Sand Rock Town Council member as her husband, Brody Moses, holds the Bible. Amanda Moses is a native of Pell CIty and has lived in Sand Rock since 2013. A graduate of Jacksonville State University, Moses said she is passionate about doing whatever is needed to help the town.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 24th

Anthony Williams, age 31 of Anniston – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd Degree;. James Moyer, age 32 of Piedmont – Probation Revocation;. Hank Rumley, Rising Fawn, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, UPOCS x3 and UPODOP x3;. Spencer Rodgers, age 29...
