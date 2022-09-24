ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Polling expert surprised by how close Oklahoma's gubernatorial race is

OKLAHOMA CITY — The race to be Oklahoma’s next governor is close, according to brand new polling. KOCO 5 and Amber Integrated partnered together to gauge where voters stand ahead of the November election. The big headline is that our polling shows that Democrat Joy Hofmeister is down just three points to Gov. Kevin Stitt.
KOCO

Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill named after Tulsa police officer killed in line of duty

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt held a ceremonial signing of a bill written in honor of a Tulsa police officer killed in the line of duty in 2020. Senate Bill 968 bans law enforcement agencies from releasing audio or video showing an officer's line-of-duty death. An exception would be made if a court rules the material needs to be released in specific cases.
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
KOCO

Editorial: Record teacher shortage hits Oklahoma

A record teacher shortage is hitting Oklahoma. That’s according to a survey released by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. Oklahoma just broke the record set back in 2016. When you compare the new high to last year, the difference is even bigger. We all remember 2018 when teachers...
okcfox.com

OU Health planning to end 'certain gender medicine services'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health announced on Tuesday that is "proactively planning" the end of certain "gender medicine services" across its facilities. OU Health said that plan is already "under development." The move came following ahead of a special session later this week where the state legislature is...
visitokc.com

Leadership Changing at The Cowboy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Natalie Shirley, President & CEO at The Cowboy since January 2018, is stepping down following a successful five-year tenure. Shirley announced her plans to the Museum board in April, and a national search for her replacement began shortly after. “It was always my intention to...
Z94

One Oklahoma Town Named 17th Best Place To Live In US

I always hate to hear someone say things like "I hate living in Lawton" or "I just can't wait to get out of here." Sometimes people actually mean it and they're destined to move beyond. The other 95% of the time, it's usually just something people say to make up for a severe lack of personality.
KFOR

When hurricanes track far east it impacts Oklahoma weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a very dry weather pattern for Oklahoma! As you can see the jet stream is coming in from the west northwest with some systems / fronts but little or no moisture to work with in part due to the hurricane stalling out to our southeast next few days.
OKLAHOMA STATE

