Missouri State

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
Syracuse.com

Tornado confirmed in Upstate NY by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Upstate New York on Sunday. According to WBNG, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said a storm survey revealed a tornado moved through Walton, N.Y., between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 25. The twister’s winds were measured at EF-0 to EF-1, the two weakest of six categories on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to measure tornado strength; wind gusts peaked at 95 miles per hour, the NWS said.
WALTON, NY
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Register Citizen

NWS: Wind and thunderstorms expected Sunday

The first Saturday of autumn delighted with sunshine and a reprieve from cold wind gusts, but the blustery conditions could return with stormy weather Sunday, the National Weather Service says. According to the NWS, Sunday will see a mix of clouds in the morning and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon...
CONNECTICUT STATE
AccuWeather

Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast

Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
ENVIRONMENT
KXAN

Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
ENVIRONMENT
5 On Your Side

If you use gas to heat your home, expect to pay 34% more this winter

ST. LOUIS — If your wallet is still aching from last winter's heating bills, you might want to start saving up for this year in Missouri. Supply and demand dictate energy prices, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Demand for energy has increased as business and leisure travel returned to pre-pandemic levels, but supplies remained limited due to the scarcity of materials and workers as well as the global energy shortage.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

Do you happen to live in Missouri and are tired of going to the same places. Well, if you are looking for new and exciting places to explore in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Missouri that are great for a quick and spontaneous getaway, any time of the year. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list. Continue to read to find out and don't forget to leave your thoughts in the comments.
MISSOURI STATE
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
5newsonline.com

Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
ARKANSAS STATE

