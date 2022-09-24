Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: best deals you can shop today
Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale and you may be wondering what it is. After all, it’s a brand-new sales event by Amazon so that means very new territory for everyone. Don’t worry. We’re here to explain everything you need to know about the potentially very exciting new sales event! Read on while we take you through it.
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Echo bundle for $100 off
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one device, you need to know about this page.
Digital Trends
Is it worth waiting for Matter to buy new smart products?
An ambitious new smart home networking standard is on the horizon. It’s called Matter, and it promises to make connections between your various smart lights, speakers, TVs, cameras, and sensors more stable and seamless. Thread, a new wireless format that will play nice with Matter, has been percolating up through a number of products in anticipation, but it’s still far from ubiquitous. For those looking to haul their home into the future, is it worth holding out until Matter is released before loading up on gear?
Digital Trends
Amazon announces Prime Early Access Sale with huge savings
After months of speculation, Amazon has confirmed that it is holding a second two-day sale this year in the form of the Prime Early Access Sale. Much like Prime Day deals, it will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime Day members. It will take place on October 11 and 12.
Phone Arena
All of the best Samsung Galaxy tablets are on sale at big discounts right now
Following multiple scattered deals on everything from the decidedly humble (and affordable) Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) to the higher-end Tab S7 FE from 2021 and this year's premium Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra, Best Buy is now bringing all of the best Samsung tablets together for a bigger and lengthier sale than ever.
'Quiet quitting' my toxic job gave me time back to start my own business. This is how I did it.
Georgia Gadsby March says she was expected to do up to 20 hours of overtime a week without fair compensation. "Quiet quitting" helped empower her.
PC Magazine
Save on a Refurbished 32GB or 128GB Apple iPad Pro
Many iPad fans are holding out hope for a new M2-based Pro model this fall. But while 2022's model should provide far more horsepower and quality-of-life features, folks who simply need a reliable, powerful tablet can save by considering refurbished models. PCMag readers can get a refurbed 2016 Apple iPad...
Digital Trends
This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time
Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
Digital Trends
HP flash sale: Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $130 price cut
2-in-1 laptop deals don’t get much more appealing than the deal we’ve spotted as part of the HP flash sale right now. You can buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop for $650 saving you $130 off the usual price of $780. A great price for a remarkably powerful productivity device that also includes a touchscreen interface, this is sure to help anyone looking to work on the move from people working from home to students at college. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Save almost $500 on this powerful HP Omen 16-inch Laptop at Best Buy
Whether you need it for gaming, programming, or a bit of both, this powerful HP Omen laptop is cheaper than we’ve seen it before.
msn.com
PSA: Amazon Just Announced A Second Prime Day for 2022
Didn't snag a robot vacuum or stroller on sale for Prime Day in June? Good news: Amazon is giving you a second chance. The online retailer announced today that they're hosting a Prime Early Access Sale starting on October 11 at 12 AM PDT through October 12. While we're expecting...
yankodesign.com
This electric scooter fit for a Bond movie is something you can own right now
Electric scooters are the rage in modern times given their compact form and practical aesthetics. The two-wheeled rides are well suited for urban landscape, and their minimal carbon footprint is mild on the already battered planet. Most electric scooters are made out of plastic material but if you’re someone who’s craving a classy electric commuter, look no further than the Nano designed by Bandit 9.
ETOnline.com
Best Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on The Galaxy S22 Series, Z Fold 4 and More
The start of fall is proving to be a great time to update your essential tech for less. If your smartphone could use an upgrade, Samsung is offering massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Even though the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 went on sale on August 26, you can also save on the latest smartphones with eligible trade-ins and bundles.
Digital Trends
Which $1,000 phone has the better camera — iPhone 14 Pro or Galaxy Z Flip 4?
The iPhone 14 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are very different smartphones. Try to fold the iPhone like the Z Flip 4, and it’ll all end in tears. Yet if you’ve got $1,000 to spend, these two sit alongside each other on the shelves, and that makes comparing them an interesting proposition. Both are very tempting, just for different reasons. Can the camera performance help make any decision easier?
Digital Trends
First Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak shows a floating camera bump
Samsung is still months away from the launch of its next camera-centric flagships, but just like clockwork, leaks are already here to spoil the surprise. OnLeaks (via SmartPrix) has shared the first alleged renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus, and it looks pretty familiar. We also get an up-close look at the standard Galaxy S23 (via Digit), flaunting an identical design in a smaller chassis.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
Digital Trends
How to use Google Spaces
If you’re looking for a free, convenient spot to chat with your team, family, or coworkers, check out Google Spaces. You can access Google Spaces from Google Chat and Gmail, create spaces that are like rooms to communicate, share files and images, and more. We’ll show you how to...
xda-developers
Woot is already offering ‘clearance’ deals on the Galaxy Watch 5
While it’s just been over a month since Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Watch 5, Woot already has the Wear OS smartwatch on clearance. The Amazon-owned retailer is currently offering both the 40mm and 44mm variants of the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 5 at a discount. If you’ve held back on the purchase so far, now would be a great time to get yourself a shiny new smartwatch.
Digital Trends
Cooler Master’s new quantum dot mini-LED gaming monitors look incredible
The Taiwanese computer hardware brand Cooler Master has announced its latest Tempest series gaming monitors, which feature mini-LED HDR displays at affordable prices. The two monitors will both sell for under $1,000 when they go on sale later this year, with the Tempest GP27U standing as the option with the more detailed display. It is a 27-inch 4K (UHD) resolution panel with a 160Hz refresh rate, and a 0.5ms response time. The Tempest GP27Q has a display that can put in more active performance, with a 27-inch 2K (WQHD) resolution panel, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.5 ms response time.
RS Recommends: No WiFi, No Problem for These WiFi-Less Security Cams
A quick search for security cameras online will turn up thousands of results. There’s no shortage of good security cameras to be sure, and it’s an overwhelming selection to sift through. But, if you’re looking for one specifically without the need for WiFi, suddenly the pool gets much smaller and the choices become slimmer. Do You Need WiFi for a Security Camera? It’s safe to say that the majority of home security cameras were made with either WiFi or a wired connection in mind. And why not? Most people have WiFi at the least nowadays, not to mention entirely interconnected smart...
