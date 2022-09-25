Mostly cloudy, some rain on mild Sunday in NYC

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says Sunday won’t be a washout, but some strong storms are possible in the afternoon.

SUNDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs up to 75. A few showers arrive after 3PM, an isolated chance of a strong-to-severe storm. Not a washout. Ends by 10PM. Lows near 64.

MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun. Turning blustery. Highs near 76. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH. Lows around 59.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooling down again. Highs in the upper 60s to near-70. Lows in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: depending on Ian's track, there is some chance of remnant rain nearing NYC.