NYPD: Woman critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run

The NYPD says a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Brooklyn.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a woman was walking on the intersection of New York Avenue and Cortelyou Road when a black SUV driving eastbound on Cortelyou Avenue hit her.

The victim was transported to Kings County Hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the black SUV didn't remain on the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.