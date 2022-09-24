ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD: Woman critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The NYPD says a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Brooklyn.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a woman was walking on the intersection of New York Avenue and Cortelyou Road when a black SUV driving eastbound on Cortelyou Avenue hit her.

The victim was transported to Kings County Hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the black SUV didn't remain on the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

