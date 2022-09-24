ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

National parks offer free entry in honor of National Public Lands Day

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

The National Park Service is granting free entry today to all sites that usually charge a fee.

GUIDE: National park sites in the tri-state area

It's in honor of National Public Lands Day, which is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

While admission is free, you will still have to pay amenity and user fees.

NPS says National Public Lands Day is one of the nation's largest single-day volunteer efforts. It's meant to celebrate people and the green spaces in their community.

For more information, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#National Public Lands Day#National Parks Service#Public Lands#Free Entry#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Travel Destinations#The National Park Service#Nps
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 14-year-old girl reported missing in Hempstead

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Sept. 24 from Hempstead. According to Detectives, Tatyana Grajales, 14, was last seen leaving her residence. Grajales is described as a female Hispanic, 5’4” tall, 120 pounds, with black hair, containing red streaks and brown eyes. Tatyana’s...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
News 12

Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident

Police say a man was killed in a construction accident in Windsor. Officers say a 911 call reported an accident at North Main Street, where curbing being installed towards the rear of the property. Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed. Robbinsville Township police are investigating the cause...
WINDSOR, CT
News 12

Tanker fire in Woodbridge brought traffic to a halt

Traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike was brought to a halt Sunday morning after a massive truck fire in Woodbridge. The incident in Woodbridge occurred around 10:30 a.m. State police say the tanker truck hit a divider and toppled over. They say they are investigating what caused the crash. There...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
News 12

Stamford police make arrest in violent attack on elderly Lyft driver

Stamford police have arrested a man for attacking a 71-year-old Lyft driver a year ago. Andre Lecky, 26, is charged with second-degree assault of an elderly person. The victim, Stuart Berman, of Wilton, recently went public with his story during a news conference announcing legal action against Lyft by 17 drivers and passengers.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

109K+
Followers
36K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy