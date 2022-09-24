ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during argument in Logan Square, police say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0i8ckTMT00 A man was stabbed to death Friday night during a fight in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The man, 26, was stabbed in the abdomen by another man who he was arguing with around 9:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man fled the scene in a white Toyota sedan, police said. No arrests were made.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

Comments / 6

JJ
3d ago

This just isn’t news any more !!! Make the change that is needed!! Mayor and governor out!!!

Reply
6
John R. Graham
3d ago

That is Humbolt park not Logan square but why let the truth get in the way of a story ?

Reply(1)
6
Let's Spell it out
3d ago

killer probably just walked a couple of blocks away and fell asleep in one of the homeless tents in the park.

Reply(1)
3
