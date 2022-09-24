Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during argument in Logan Square, police say

A man was stabbed to death Friday night during a fight in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The man, 26, was stabbed in the abdomen by another man who he was arguing with around 9:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man fled the scene in a white Toyota sedan, police said. No arrests were made.