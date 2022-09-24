ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powder Springs, GA

Campus News: Georgia State University summer 2022 Dean's list

By Damon
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

The following students were named to the Dean's list during the summer semester at Georgia State University in Atlanta:

Miles Adams of Powder Springs (30127)Olufunto Adewunmi of Marietta (30064)Rosa Agahi of Marietta (30068)Charleigh Angelle of Powder Springs (30127)Javyn Angra of Marietta (30062)Nicole Anim of Smyrna (30080)Marla Antunez of Mableton (30126)Zachary Aschmeyer of Marietta (30068)Raymond Barrant of Marietta (30008)Kidist Bayu of Atlanta (30339)Kaydia Benjamin of Kennesaw (30144)Zian Bhutta of Marietta (30066)Oesha Bivens of Austell (30168)Meg Blakeley of Marietta (30068)Rebecca Blaske of Marietta (30062)Anthia Bonsu of Smyrna (30082)Timothy Boyd of Acworth (30101)Michelle Briscoe of Kennesaw (30144)Sydney Broadnax of Powder Springs (30127)Courtney Brown of Austell (30106)Victoria Brown of Marietta (30062)Jonathan Cabral of Marietta (30067)Gerardo Camacho of Marietta (30066)Javier Camacho of Marietta (30060)Yasmine Carter of Kennesaw (30144)Alexis Castagner of Kennesaw (30144)Will Cazalet of Smyrna (30080)Priya Chandrashekar of Marietta (30068)Andrew Channer of Acworth (30101)Juliana Charles of Marietta (30008)Milan Chunibhai of Marietta (30066)Denajhae' Clyde of Austell (30168)Abigail Cook of Marietta (30062)Carre Creary of Smyrna (30082)Simone Crocklen of Marietta (30067)Jasmine Cruz of Kennesaw (30152)Valeria Cruz of Marietta (30008)Ha Dang of Kennesaw (30152)Naomie Daniel of Austell (30106)Saffa Dar of Powder Springs (30127)Amelle Davis of Smyrna (30082)Jamie Davis of Nassau (30339)Zanique Davis of Marietta (30067)Jaileen Delgado-Ortuno of Marietta (30060)Nicholas Desantis Austin of Acworth (30101)Medjina Desir of Acworth (30101)Alejandro Diaz of Kennesaw (30152)Maya Doutre of Marietta (30068)Gloria Duarte of Mableton (30126)Zachary Dunlap of Kennesaw (30152)Ayodele Duroshola of Mableton (30126)Alexandra Earle of Kennesaw (30152)Tyrone English of Powder Springs (30127)Nathan Enzor of Atlanta (30339)Marlena Eshmon of Marietta (30066)Vanessa Esparza of Marietta (30008)Daisy Espinosa of Acworth (30101)Taylor Evans of Atlanta (30339)Timothy Farley of Marietta (30068)Idowu Faro of Marietta (30060)James Ferguson of Powder Springs (30127)Sean Flanagan of Marietta (30008)Emelyn Flores-Lopez of Marietta (30060)Spencer Gaddis of Smyrna (30080)Briela Garner of Acworth (30101)Ethan Garrett of Powder Springs (30127)Nancy Genis of Kennesaw (30152)Rianah Gentry of Austell (30106)Randy Gibson of Atlanta (30339)Matthew Glass of Marietta (30066)Ana Gonzalez Banuelos of MABLETON (30126)Teneise Gordon of Kennesaw (30144)Chadseth Greenidge of Marietta (30067)Tianna Gripper of Smyrna (30080)Brandon Groves of Marietta (30062)Patssy Gutierrez of Kennesaw (30152)James Han of marietta (30066)Carlyn Harris of Austell (30106)Noelani Hemmings of Powder Springs (30127)Carmen Hernandez of Acworth (30101)Jordan Hill of Marietta (30066)Simon Huaman of Acworth (30101)Kaylen Hughes of Marietta (30064)Syed Hussain of Marietta (30068)Jenny Huynh of Smyrna (30082)Daniel Hwang of Marietta (30068)Ezinne Ibuoffor of Austell (30106)Leslie Igbo of Powder Springs (30127)Nicholas Ike of Acworth (30101)Alexandrina Ivanova of Marietta (30062)Yann Jean-Louis of Kennesaw (30152)Young Jeong of Atlanta (30339)LaRon Joseph of Acworth (30101)Ricardo Juarez of Marietta (30008)Mia Junious-Robinson of Powder Springs (30127)Fanta Kaba of Powder Springs (30127)Ari Key of Kennesaw (30152)Daniel Kim of Kennesaw (30144)Grace Leidelmeijer of Acworth (30101)Jordan Lentz of Marietta (30008)Kennedy Levister of Austell (30106)Alexis Lewis of Kennesaw (30152)Jalen Lewis of Smyrna (30080)Maximilian Lloyd of Smyrna (30080)Victor Macias of Marietta (30008)Jessica Maddox of Kennesaw (30144)Marlen Maldonado of Mableton (30126)Aaron Marshall of Austell (30106)Jeremiah Martin of Austell (30106)Sherese Martin of Mableton (30126)Elizabeth Martinez of Marietta (30060)Jennifer Martinez of Marietta (30064)Valter Martinez of Atlanta (30339)Kormassa Massah of Marietta (30060)Morgan Matthews of Marietta (30066)LaToya Maxwell of Powder Spgs (30127)Nakecyia Mayberry of Powder Springs (30127)Alexia Mazyck of Kennesaw (30144)Alyssa McCravy of Acworth (30101)Trevor McGee of Marietta (30066)Alaina McIntosh of Kennesaw (30152)Leanna McKenzie of Kennesaw (30144)Brian McMillan of Mableton (30126)William Mcrae of Smyrna (30080)Omar Mejia of Marietta (30068)Laurette Mendivil of Marietta (30008)Nana Akwasi Mensah of Marietta (30064)Pratham Merchant of Marietta (30062)Marc Metcalf of Marietta (30062)Bianca Michel of Marietta (30060)Campbell Miles of Kennesaw (30144)Victoria Mitchum of Marietta (30066)Amber Moore of Acworth (30101)Jaquelin Moreno of Marietta (30060)Kristopher Morrison of Marietta (30064)John Mosley of Marietta (30064)Trent Munson of Marietta (30062)Alana Murphy of Marietta (30067)Mungyeong Nam of Marietta (30067)Michelle Nguyen of Austell (30168)Shannon Njika Lola of Austell (30106)Samuel Nwakaeze of Mableton (30126)Adaugo Ohanu of Marietta (30008)Somkelechukwu Ojeh of Marietta (30008)Vivian Oleka of Marietta (30060)Romeo Onanga of Atlanta (30339)Chelsey Onwuzuruike of Marietta (30064)Alexa Ortiz of Mableton (30126)Jacqueline Palomares of Marietta (30066)Amaiya Parker of Powder Springs (30127)Umber Patel of Marietta (30062)Maxwell Peddie of Marietta (30068)Logan Peng of Acworth (30101)Jacob Pereira of Marietta (30068)Daniela Petatan of Marietta (30008)Madison Peters-smith of Marietta (30064)Phi Van Pham of Powder Spgs (30127)Evan Phillips of Mableton (30126)Valerie Phillips of Marietta (30068)Lauryn Porter of Powder Springs (30127)Kimberly Price of Marietta (30067)Wesley Price of Austell (30106)Shokoufeh Rabbani of Kennesaw (30144)Michelle Resendiz Badillo of Marietta (30067)Harper Roberts of Atlanta (30339)Chelsea Robinson of Austell (30106)Katie Rodriguez of Marietta (30008)Nailea Rodriguez of Marietta (30060)Monica Rosell of Marietta (30062)Danejah Saddler-Jackson of Austell (30106)Hiba Said of Marietta (30066)Chanikarn Sakamornlertsakul of Powder Springs (30127)Ana Caren Salgado of Marietta (30008)Amanda Santos of Marietta (30067)Marie Schmitz of Smyrna (30080)Breanna Schumpert of Kennesaw (30144)Deja Scott of Powder Springs (30127)Destiny Scott of Powder Springs (30127)Curismah Shepard of Smyrna (30080)Leslie Sheridan of Marietta (30068)Laura Simmons of Marietta (30068)Rachiim Simmons of Austell (30168)Jayant Singh of Powder Spgs (30127)Jewel Smith of Acworth (30101)Madison Snowden of Marietta (30062)Martin Stabler of Kennesaw (30152)Nicole Sudduth of Smyrna (30080)Manas Sudhir of Marietta (30062)Savonne Sutton of Mableton (30126)Hawa Sylla of Acworth (30101)Wendy Tamakloe of Atlanta (30339)Lauren Tennant of Marietta (30067)Justice Theodros of Acworth (30101)Ayana Thompson of Powder Springs (30127)Katelyn Tillis of Kennesaw (30144)Leena Tran of Marietta (30062)Mohamed Traore of Mableton (30126)Mudit Tripathi of Smyrna (30080)Megan Turner of Acworth (30101)Gersan Urraca of Austell (30106)Urobosa Uwensuyi-Edosomwan of Acworth (30101)Jessica Vallery of Smyrna (30080)Laura Valles of Marietta (30008)Stephanie Vega of Austell (30106)Nadea Walters of Austell (30106)Ngangum Welashey of Marietta (30064)James Welch of Marietta (30064)Alyssa Wells of Marietta (30060)Kristen Wheeler of Powder Springs (30127)Ethan White of Marietta (30068)Lexie Williamson of Acworth (30101)Hunter Wright of Smyrna (30080)Varshith Yelamanchili of Marietta (30068)Walker Yon of Marietta (30062)

Comments / 0

Related
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powder Springs, GA
City
Madison, GA
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
Marietta, GA
Education
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Education
Kennesaw, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Acworth, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Austell, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
MARIETTA, GA
WALB 10

ASU mourning death of student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
ALBANY, GA
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
DECATUR, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin
Person
James Madison
Albany Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State University#Linus College#Adewunmi Of#Austell Lrb 30168#Cazalet
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Unfriendly tavern visitors jailed for fighting with bar staffers

An out-of-town couple visiting Peachtree City on Sept. 24 had their visit cut short after fighting with staff at a local tavern and landing in jail. Allison K. Thrower, 24, of LaGrange was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunk, according to Fayette County Jail records. Thomas S. Tedder, 25,...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot at Atlanta auto parts store dies

ATLANTA - The man found shot in the parking lot of a southeast Atlanta auto parts store last Thursday evening has died. DeKalb County police say officers found the man shot at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Eater

Legendary Gay Bar Atlanta Eagle Is Reopening in Midtown

After closing two years ago, one of Atlanta’s oldest and most legendary gay and leather bars is reopening in Midtown, and right before Pride next month. Atlanta Eagle closed in March 2020 as part of a mandatory statewide shutdown of bars and restaurants throughout Georgia in the early months of the pandemic. While restaurants were allowed to reopen for takeout in April 2020, bars remained closed until June, eventually reopening that summer at only 35 percent total capacity. Unable to sustain business, Atlanta Eagle officially closed in the old Kodak Building on Ponce de Leon Avenue in November 2020.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man detained for 'stealing' his own car

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A man almost ended up in the slammer after forgetting to tell police he found his ‘stolen’ car. This weekend was everything but smooth for one Atlanta man. On Saturday night, he reported his car stolen. The problem is: it wasn't. It turned out management...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man ran over by 4 cars dies in Marietta, police investigating

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating a fatal incident in which a man was struck by four different cars before traffic stopped. Officers from Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) said the fatal pedestrian crashes happened Saturday night on Roswell Road. Police said the 38-year-old Hispanic man...
MARIETTA, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
617
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy