South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 26
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (18) 5-0 90 1 O’Gorman 4-1 71 2 Harrisburg 4-1 55 […]
amazingmadison.com
Salem native serving as State FFA President
Graduating and starting college is a big transition in a young person’s life, especially when the added responsibility of being an officer in a state organization is added to it. Ella Stiefvater of Salem is currently a freshman at South Dakota State University in Brookings and is serving as...
KELOLAND TV
$1 million rodeo purse largest in South Dakota history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than $1 million will be paid out at one of the biggest rodeos ever to come to South Dakota. Next year on the last day of the rodeo season, the best of the best from all across the country will be competing in Sioux Falls for a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
KELOLAND TV
Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
amazingmadison.com
Dennis Swenson
Dennis “Denny” Swenson age 79 of Arlington, SD, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arlington. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 5-7 pm at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery.
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
KELOLAND TV
No one hurt in Huron camper fire
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a Monday morning fire in the west-central part of Huron. The Huron Fire Department says it happened in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue Southwest just after 11 a.m. Crews arriving on scene found a camper on fire. Officials say...
KELOLAND TV
15,000 pounds of produce donated; Indian horse-relay championship; Dry and windy Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. After months of hard work, many gardeners are gathering their produce. That’s the case out at McCrossan Boys Ranch where the boys have been tending to their crops all summer.
KELOLAND TV
LCSO: Threat to Harrisburg High School investigated
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is “confident” students in Harrisburg will be safe at school Monday after investigating a threat. The superintendent says the district administration worked with law enforcement to determine the viability and details. In a message to...
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
amazingmadison.com
Global Polymer plans expansion in Madison
A large expansion is underway for a Madison manufacturer. Global Polymer recently broke ground on an addition to their current facility in the Lakeview Industrial Park, which will allow them to meet the growing needs of their customers. Global Polymer is investing more than ten-million dollars into their Madison plant,...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th
BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
dakotafreepress.com
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in head on crash south of Canby
CANBY, Minnesota–One person was killed and two others sustained life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash south of Canby, Minnesota Friday night. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson says 32 year-old Maria Christine Hanson of Hendricks, Minnesota was northbound on U.S. Highway 75 when she collided head-on with a southbound pickup.
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
dakotanewsnow.com
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
101.9 KELO-FM
Windy and dry adds up to Red Flag Warning for Sioux Falls area this afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The combination of warm, dry, and windy makes for a Red Flag Warning this afternoon. The National Weather Service says central and southeast South Dakota, as well as northwest Iowa, are in the Red Flag Warning for fire danger until 7:00 tonight. The Sioux Falls area is included in the fire warning. People are advised to be careful with off-road activities today. Use caution with fire triggers in the outdoors such as cigarettes and harvest equipment.
wnax.com
One Dead in Helicopter Crash Near Yankton
One person has died in a crash of a small helicopter northwest of Yankton. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels says the call came in just before 10AM….. Nickels says the craft was destroyed on impact….. Nickels says they are waiting for state and federal investigators….. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
