Madison, SD

KELOLAND

South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (18) 5-0 90 1 O’Gorman 4-1 71 2 Harrisburg 4-1 55 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Salem native serving as State FFA President

Graduating and starting college is a big transition in a young person’s life, especially when the added responsibility of being an officer in a state organization is added to it. Ella Stiefvater of Salem is currently a freshman at South Dakota State University in Brookings and is serving as...
SALEM, SD
KELOLAND TV

$1 million rodeo purse largest in South Dakota history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than $1 million will be paid out at one of the biggest rodeos ever to come to South Dakota. Next year on the last day of the rodeo season, the best of the best from all across the country will be competing in Sioux Falls for a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison, SD
Canton, SD
Madison, SD
Madison, SD
North Sioux City, SD
North Sioux City, SD
amazingmadison.com

Dennis Swenson

Dennis “Denny” Swenson age 79 of Arlington, SD, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am, Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arlington. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 5-7 pm at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery.
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

No one hurt in Huron camper fire

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a Monday morning fire in the west-central part of Huron. The Huron Fire Department says it happened in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue Southwest just after 11 a.m. Crews arriving on scene found a camper on fire. Officials say...
HURON, SD
KELOLAND TV

LCSO: Threat to Harrisburg High School investigated

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is “confident” students in Harrisburg will be safe at school Monday after investigating a threat. The superintendent says the district administration worked with law enforcement to determine the viability and details. In a message to...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Global Polymer plans expansion in Madison

A large expansion is underway for a Madison manufacturer. Global Polymer recently broke ground on an addition to their current facility in the Lakeview Industrial Park, which will allow them to meet the growing needs of their customers. Global Polymer is investing more than ten-million dollars into their Madison plant,...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th

BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
BROOKINGS, SD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
dakotafreepress.com

Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls

Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Woman killed in head on crash south of Canby

CANBY, Minnesota–One person was killed and two others sustained life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash south of Canby, Minnesota Friday night. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson says 32 year-old Maria Christine Hanson of Hendricks, Minnesota was northbound on U.S. Highway 75 when she collided head-on with a southbound pickup.
CANBY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
BROOKINGS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Windy and dry adds up to Red Flag Warning for Sioux Falls area this afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The combination of warm, dry, and windy makes for a Red Flag Warning this afternoon. The National Weather Service says central and southeast South Dakota, as well as northwest Iowa, are in the Red Flag Warning for fire danger until 7:00 tonight. The Sioux Falls area is included in the fire warning. People are advised to be careful with off-road activities today. Use caution with fire triggers in the outdoors such as cigarettes and harvest equipment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

One Dead in Helicopter Crash Near Yankton

One person has died in a crash of a small helicopter northwest of Yankton. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels says the call came in just before 10AM….. Nickels says the craft was destroyed on impact….. Nickels says they are waiting for state and federal investigators….. The...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

