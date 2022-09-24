Read full article on original website
DROUGHT: Public temporarily can salvage fish at Ellis City Lake
ELLIS — Recent drought conditions resulting in minimal inflow at Ellis City Lake are having detrimental effects on local fish populations. And, continued dry weather may lead to significant fish losses in the near future. That’s why the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the City of Ellis have issued a temporary order to open the lake to public salvage, effective immediately.
NWester: To Grandma Freda, with love: Gorham woman opens bakery featuring grandmother’s recipes
GORHAM — Freda Henrickson would be one proud grandmother if she was alive today. One of the Ellis woman’s two granddaughters is carrying on her baking legacy – in a big way. Amadee Staab has turned an old tin shed at her rural family home just outside...
Local bidders will be given first look at specs on Hays USD 489 bond
The Hays school board heard a report on the progress of the bond issues projects at its meeting Monday. Preston Moore of Nabholz Construction, which is the district's construction manager at risk, discussed his company's role in bidding and managing subcontractors and vendors on the project. The designs for the...
Project Change: Great Bend Eco Devo has plans for old hotel property
Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.
Drought leads to fish salvage in Ellis, other towns
ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — The drought that has been affecting communities across Kansas is causing problems for the fish at several Kansas lakes. As the water recedes, fish could die. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has issued public fish salvage orders for these four lakes: Ellis City Lake (order issued on Monday) […]
K-State: Hays, Colby part of $2M sorghum research project
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University researchers say a $2 million grant that they received recently will help to modernize recommendations for applying nitrogen to sorghum in a three-state region, ultimately boosting the value of grain sorghum in the United States. K-State Research and Extension environmental quality specialist Peter...
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas
RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
Zuniga named executive director at Sunflower Diversified
GREAT BEND — Shelby Zuniga has accepted the position of Sunflower Diversified Services executive director. Zuniga, a Great Bend native, had served as the interim executive director for the past few months while maintaining her chief financial officer duties. Sunflower serves children and adults with developmental disabilities and delays...
Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought
ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Arts Council prepares next exhibitions
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Arts Council executive director Brenda Meder stops by to share the latest from the council.
1972 graduate excited for Fort Hays State homecoming
Nelson Krueger, a 1972 graduate of Fort Hays State University, looks forward to attending FHSU Homecoming in just a few short weeks as he says the weekend events evoke warm memories and nostalgia. During the annual celebration, Nelson will be inducted into the university’s Half Century Club for having graduated...
FHSU discussion on students, trauma available online
On Sept. 20, Fort Hays State University hosted a panel of experts for a discussion on dealing with trauma in our schools. • Why society has been slow to respond to the effects of trauma among students. • A description of the mental and physical manifestations of trauma in children...
🎙 Post Podcast: Facility improvements underway at Ellis County Health Department
On this episode of the Post Podcast Ellis County Health Department director and public health officer Kim Reel stops by to share details of ongoing renovations. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Parts of K-156, U.S. 183 to be resurfaced in Pawnee County
A $6.28 million resurfacing project is expected to begin around Oct. 10 on parts of K-156 and U.S. 183 in Pawnee County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay at various locations on K-156 from the Hodgeman/Pawnee county line to the west city limits of Larned. The overall project will start on K-156, at the Hodgeman/Pawnee county line.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez
There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
GoFundMe for family of infant who died in Kansas house fire
ELLIS COUNTY—Friends have established a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of an infant who lost her life in a house fire Wednesday in Hays. "If everyone could even donate $1 to help them pay for their baby’s funeral and medical expenses, daily items that they might need, and help to get them in a place as they are staying with family at this time," organizer Jessican Schmidt wrote. "It is a tragic time right now for them and could use all the help they can get."
Accidental stove burner ignition causes fire damage to Hays mobile home
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m. the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a mobile home on fire located at 1010 Reservation Road in Hays. Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the kitchen exhaust fan. Crews entered the structure with forced entry through the front door and located the fire in the kitchen.
Driver sustains serious injuries after Mack Truck flips on Kansas highway
RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver in Russell Co. has sustained serious injuries after his Mack Truck flipped several times along a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 281 about three miles north of Russell.
Construction on Ellis Ave. delayed after public outcry
A construction project that was set to tear up 5 miles of blacktop south of Ellis has been put on hold after a large crowd of residents recently voiced their concerns. At last Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, residents from Rush, Ness and Ellis counties packed the commission chambers to voice their displeasure with the county’s decision to turn the southern portion of Ellis Ave. from asphalt to a dirt road.
Hays USD 489 offering free identity theft monitoring after data breach
Hays USD 489 will be sending letters to families affected by a data breach at the district in February. Families who had personal data affected will be offered one year of identity theft and credit monitoring for free. Nationally, Seesaw, an education software messaging app, has reported recent hacking issues...
