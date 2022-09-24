Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Man killed in shooting on Rockhill Street in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - A deadly shooting in southeast Houston reportedly resulted from a drug deal that turned into a robbery, according to police. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Rockhill Street. Houston police officers responded to the scene and found a man, believed to...
Driver kills passenger during gunfight inside car in SE Houston, police say
Officers arrived at the scene and found the backseat passenger dead. Police said an argument sparked a gunfight inside the vehicle.
HPD: Deadly altercation under investigation in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the southeast side. The shooting happened late Monday night on Rockhill Street near Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. When police arrived, they discovered one person dead. Investigators said the incident started as...
fox26houston.com
1 person dead after car attempts to avoid a crash in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - One person is dead following a crash near southeast Houston on Sunday. Police reported that around 2:30 p.m., a man, 37, was driving a gray Kia Sportage going westbound on Fuqua Street towards the 9900 block intersection of Galveston Road. He was not aware that the traffic signal was out and went through the intersection.
Man charged in weekend shooting of 2 women in Uptown area; second suspect on the run
HOUSTON — A man is charged in connection with the weekend shootings of two women near the Galleria area. They're still looking for a second gunman. The woman who died at the scene has been identified as Destinee Govan, 25. The 20-year-old passenger was wounded but she survived and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Houston Police Department.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect hits, kills woman crossing roadway before leaving scene in southeast Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department said they are looking for a woman accused of fatally striking another woman while driving in southeast Houston and then leaving the scene Monday. It happened in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street around 1:22 a.m. According to HPD, an officer...
fox26houston.com
Suspect wanted in Houston shooting that left man dead, 2 women injured
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured over the weekend. Reginald Torres, 20, is charged with murder and is not in custody as of Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Bandana-wearing suspect calmly walks into cellphone store in SE Houston, robs clerk at gunpoint
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a cellphone store in southeast Houston. The incident was caught on camera and released to the public. On Sept. 20, a man entered the business...
fox26houston.com
1 killed, another injured: Houston police search for man known as "Atlanta"
HOUSTON - One man was arrested and another is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting in south Houston. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1221 Redford Street near Hobby Airport around 1 a.m. last week. According to authorities, two people were in an apartment when two men entered and shot them. The men took money and other items from the apartment and left the home.
Gunman wanted, man hospitalized after being shot at food truck in southwest Houston, police say
Investigators said the shooting happened after the suspect and a woman were waiting in line to get food when a man approached the woman and upset her.
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
fox26houston.com
Sister of victim killed in hit-and-run crash talks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Shaye Thomas, sister to 36-year-old Evelina McKenzie, known by her family, friends and loved ones as Lina, spoke with FOX 26 hours after learning her sister was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston. "I don’t know too much. All I know is that I was leaving...
Click2Houston.com
2-alarm fire breaks out at southwest Houston tire shop
HOUSTON – Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a tire shop in southwest Houston Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 3400 block of Fondren near Bellflower. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters have asked residents to avoid the area...
fox26houston.com
Driver accused of hitting woman on sidewalk charged with intoxication manslaughter
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested after a deadly crash near Bellaire. Officials say Eddie La was charged with intoxication manslaughter after hitting a female pedestrian, 52, at 3700 South Gessner Road around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, La was driving a Honda Accord southbound when he left...
Click2Houston.com
1 person airlifted after major crash at FM 2920 near Kermier Road; all mainlanes shut down, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was airlifted to an area hospital after a major crash on FM 2920 and Kermier Road Monday morning. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are currently investigating the crash. All mainlanes of FM 2920 are currently shut down, Gonzalez said. Drivers...
Firefighters battling building fire in SW Houston across from elementary school, HFD says
The building is located across from Piney Point Elementary, but it is unclear if the school has had to evacuate.
Boy dies after getting hit by SUV while riding bike in Kingwood neighborhood, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old boy died Monday after he was struck by an SUV while he was riding his bike in a Kingwood neighborhood, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at about 4 p.m. on Gallant Knight Lane just east of the Eastex...
2 women injured in shootout between group of men arguing in SW Houston, police say
Authorities said the two large groups of men were arguing before they began shooting at each other. The victims are expected to survive.
Investigation underway after 9-year-old boy drowns in bathtub at SW Houston home, HPD says
Authorities said the child's grandfather pulled the boy out of the bathtub when he found him unconscious.
fox26houston.com
Houston Murder: Lil Uzi Vert rapper Lotta Cash Desto, real name Destinee Govan, killed on Richmond Ave.
HOUSTON - Lil Uzi artist, Lotta Cash Desto, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Richmond Ave. in Houston early Saturday morning. She was shot to death at a traffic light and a passenger in her vehicle was also injured. According to Houston police, Christian Isaiah Williams,...
