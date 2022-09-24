ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man killed in shooting on Rockhill Street in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - A deadly shooting in southeast Houston reportedly resulted from a drug deal that turned into a robbery, according to police. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Rockhill Street. Houston police officers responded to the scene and found a man, believed to...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Deadly altercation under investigation in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the southeast side. The shooting happened late Monday night on Rockhill Street near Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. When police arrived, they discovered one person dead. Investigators said the incident started as...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 person dead after car attempts to avoid a crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - One person is dead following a crash near southeast Houston on Sunday. Police reported that around 2:30 p.m., a man, 37, was driving a gray Kia Sportage going westbound on Fuqua Street towards the 9900 block intersection of Galveston Road. He was not aware that the traffic signal was out and went through the intersection.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man charged in weekend shooting of 2 women in Uptown area; second suspect on the run

HOUSTON — A man is charged in connection with the weekend shootings of two women near the Galleria area. They're still looking for a second gunman. The woman who died at the scene has been identified as Destinee Govan, 25. The 20-year-old passenger was wounded but she survived and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed, another injured: Houston police search for man known as "Atlanta"

HOUSTON - One man was arrested and another is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting in south Houston. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 1221 Redford Street near Hobby Airport around 1 a.m. last week. According to authorities, two people were in an apartment when two men entered and shot them. The men took money and other items from the apartment and left the home.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Sister of victim killed in hit-and-run crash talks to FOX 26

HOUSTON - Shaye Thomas, sister to 36-year-old Evelina McKenzie, known by her family, friends and loved ones as Lina, spoke with FOX 26 hours after learning her sister was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston. "I don’t know too much. All I know is that I was leaving...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2-alarm fire breaks out at southwest Houston tire shop

HOUSTON – Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a tire shop in southwest Houston Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 3400 block of Fondren near Bellflower. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters have asked residents to avoid the area...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

