KANSAS CITY, MO. — For decades, he has been the most prominent meteorologist in Kansas City, guiding countless families through all types of weather events, with an unwavering goal of keeping them safe. In October, KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak will be honored as a 2022 Silver Circle inductee with the National Academy of Arts and Sciences (NATAS), Mid-America Chapter, weeks before he retires on December 1. The Silver Circle honor recognizes individuals who have served in the broadcast industry for 25-plus years while making significant contributions in the communities they serve.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO