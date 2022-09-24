ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An incredible fall week of weather is in the forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Great weather is settling in on this first week of fall. Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 47°. Monday: Mostly sunny and near perfect. Just a little breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 72°. Tuesday: Slightly warmer but still feeling...
Gary Lezak honored as Silver Circle Inductee

KANSAS CITY, MO. — For decades, he has been the most prominent meteorologist in Kansas City, guiding countless families through all types of weather events, with an unwavering goal of keeping them safe. In October, KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak will be honored as a 2022 Silver Circle inductee with the National Academy of Arts and Sciences (NATAS), Mid-America Chapter, weeks before he retires on December 1. The Silver Circle honor recognizes individuals who have served in the broadcast industry for 25-plus years while making significant contributions in the communities they serve.
Chiefs fans make alternate plans ahead of Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Category 3 Hurricane Ian is headed for Florida’s western coast, putting the Chief’s Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy. Fans in the Kansas City area with plans to travel to the sunshine state are debating weathering the storm, with the safety of Floridians top of mind.
Kansas City's East-West Transit Study to host public meetings next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public will have three chances to weigh in on the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority’s East-West Transit Study early next month. The KCATA and KC Streetcar Authority along with project partners announced Monday that it will conduct two in-person public meetings and one virtual meeting to allow community input on route recommendations for the planned “high-capacity transit connection” that eventually will link the area around the University of Kansas Health System campus with the Rock Island Corridor/Truman Sports Complex.
NTEN working to build digital equity in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Google Fiber is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." The NTEN Digital Inclusion Fellowship, sponsored in part by Google Fiber, supports changemakers from nonprofit organizations and municipal agencies in creating and managing projects to build digital equity in communities across the country. Recent Kansas City participants include representatives from the Latinx Education Collaborative/Revolucion Educative, Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas, and the Kansas City Public Library.
Plan your retirement with True Peace Financial

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "True Peace Financial is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." It is important to take control of your retirement future and have confidence as you prepare for your next stage in life. Leslie Davis, president of True Peace Financial Solutions, Inc., joins us with what you need to know.
